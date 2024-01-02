That usual New Year’s Eve uniform of sequins and crystals can become a tad repetitive. From time to time, though, celebrities switch up their festive ensembles to celebrate the turn of the year and offer us something, well, new—like Megan Thee Stallion whose version of NYE style was disguised as a geologist’s fashion dream come true.

Following her performance for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Megan took to Instagram to show off her custom look by LA-based costume designer Julian Mendez. Instead of say, sequins or traditional beads, Megan’s dress was adorned with dozens of champagne-colored gemstones and rocks that looked plucked from the stash of your favorite crystal healer. That’s one way to channel good energy heading into the New Year!

Mendez actually hand-sourced the appliques which he said were a mix of “Natural rhinestones crystals and different shapes of beads” which made the piece rather “heavy.” While much attention was paid to the dress’ fabric, it still had some major design details elsewhere. Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper fashion girl moment without some sheer—on either side, there were two see-through panels that extended from Megan’s hips to the hemline of the dress. The bodice featured a plunging neckline, thin straps, and a matching choker detail to finish things off.

@theestallion

For glam, Megan went with sparkly eyeshadow, a glossy nude lip, and her signature sleek black hairstyle. In a world of sequined mini dresses and silver foil skirts, it’s refreshing to see someone offer a new, yet equally as flashy, take on NYE dressing. Earlier in the night, the rapper opted for a skin-tight Nike look (designed in collaboration with Mendez) as she performed a medley of her hits—which included her first solo song in over a year, “Cobra.”

“[‘Cobra’] marked a new chapter of my life and career,” the rapper told People. “I really wanted to show the rebirth of Megan and set that tone with the song and the video.” When asked if fans can expect new music in 2024, the Grammy-winner also teased, “All I can say is the Hotties should stay tuned.”