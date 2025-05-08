The belt stacking trend sounds good in theory, but can be cumbersome in practice. Thankfully, Megan Thee Stallion found an artful way to wear the styling trick without all that excess bulk around the waist.

Megan, out in New York City following Monday’s Met Gala, slipped into a pair of Acne Studios jeans and a cropped Harley Davidson t-shirt. Upon first glance, most would think that the rapper layered half a dozen belts, all in varying leathers and hardwares, around her hips. In reality, she wore the Stockholm label’s trompe l’oeil barrel-leg jeans. They featured a hyper-realistic printed graphic of layered belts that extended throughout the top half. Even the distressing at the knees was an illusion. The only “real” belt was at the very top of her jeans: a studded black number that laced into the belt loops of her trousers.

Megan finished the off-duty look with peep-toe Western heels, a New York Yankees hat worn with a printed scarf, and a charmed Hermès Birkin bag in an elegant navy blue color.

@theestallion

Stacked belts, a staple of aughts style, are making a comeback among the fashion set of late. The styling trick was all over the recent fall and spring 2025 runways, seen in the collections of top brands like Miu Miu, Schiparelli, and Ralph Lauren. But unlike Megan’s trippy jeans, those labels went the authentic route. They were actually stacking belts during their shows, pairing the doubled (and sometimes tripled) accessory with everything from leather skirts to fitted capri pants.

Between Megan’s trompe l’oeil version and the styles seen on the runway, there’s really no one way to wear the trend. However, those who don’t want to deal with all that buckling and fastening should go the Megan route—if they can front her jeans’s $800 price tag, that is.

