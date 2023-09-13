Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been mostly nestled away in their Montecito manse as of late, but over the weekend, the couple made the journey to Duesseldorf, Germany for the Invictus Games. Markle, who joined the event a few days after Harry due to mom duties, has already made quite the sartorial statement when she touched down in the country on Tuesday.

Though the couple aren’t technically working Royals, Markle especially seems to have continued the family’s penchant for mixing and matching affordable items with more expensive wears. Let’s start with her most recent look, which she sported on Wednesday to watch a wheelchair basketball contest between Ukraine and Australia.

The Duchess wore a pair of Staud linen shorts, with slight pleats, that she paired with a black-trimmed sweater blazer. The pieces looked like they could’ve been part of a matching set, but her sweater was actually from J.Crew (and has already caused quite the frenzy amongst Royal watchers). The retailer’s website crashed shortly after Markle sported the piece but has since recovered—the piece is an attainable $158 and her shorts are a similar price, $175.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Yes, Markle is no stranger to more affordable options but that doesn’t mean she won’t sprinkle in some luxe items here and there. Case in point: her beige and black Chanel slingbacks, which cost well over ten times more than her individual pieces up top.

It makes sense that Markle wearing J.Crew sent their website into a frenzy—despite her and Harry’s multi-million net worth, nearly everyone mixes high with low and most definitely invests in timeless pieces like her Chanel flats. The previous day, too, Markle tried her hand with another look from a price-friendly brand.

When she arrived at the Station Airport on Tuesday, the 42-year-old sported a pleated shirtdress from Banana Republic. Though Markle’s black version is unavailable, there is a white one currently on sale for $70.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Though Markle’s mix of styles isn’t exactly surprising, it has long been rumored that she is eyeing a partnership with a major luxury brand. It was reported that she was in talks with Dior, which the house denied in June, and there’s been chatter that she is eyeing a deal with Cartier. Things seem to have been put on pause with jeweler due to alleged claims that a partnership with Markle would “annoy” the Royal family. And while we love seeing her in J.Crew, we can’t imagine her inking a deal with them anytime soon.

Shop Meghan’s Picks: