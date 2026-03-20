Meghan Markle Proves Less Really Is More on the Red Carpet

Meghan Markle rarely steps onto the red carpet, but she’s still perfected her uniform for such occasions. On Thursday night in Beverly Hills, the Duchess of Sussex made a rare appearance at the Alliance for Children’s Rights’ Champions for Children gala, stepping out in a strapless navy gown that distilled her “Rich Mom” aesthetic to its purest form.

Markle’s Ralph Lauren dress featured a structured, corset-like bodice and a fluid skirt. It was so pared-back and precise, it felt as though it could have been lifted straight from Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s ’90s wardrobe. But Markle, it should be said, has been fluent in this language of minimalism for some time.

For accessories, the Duchess kept things equally restrained. She opted for a tight edit of gold jewelry, including her Cartier Love bracelet and a classic Tank watch, along with delicate hoop earrings. They were vintage Chanel, naturally. Strappy black sandals from Stuart Weitzman and a no-fuss hair and makeup look were the finishing touches.

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While Montecito chic has long been part of Markle’s playbook for both casual and formal events, its presence here felt particularly fitting. The Duchess attended the gala in support of her close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen, who was honored for her work with the Alliance of Moms. The two posed together on the red carpet before Markle later presented McKee Zajfen with an award.

For a night centered on celebration and friendship, it made Markle’s understated elegance feel all the more appropriate.

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