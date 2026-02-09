Meghan Markle Pays Homage to Zelda Wynn Valdes at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Meghan Markle had Old Hollywood on her mind at Saturday’s 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge in Los Angeles. Stepping out for the fifth annual event, the Duchess of Sussex paid homage to an unsung, but deeply influential American fashion pioneer: Zelda Wynn Valdes.

Markle showed up in a strapless ivory gown with black piping by Harbison Studio. She draped a black robe over her arms and topped off the look with onyx and diamond Maison Mèrenor earrings and Stuart Weitzman heels.

According to designer Charles Harbison, Markle specifically requested the historical reference for the evening. The late designer broke barriers as one of the first Black women to open a boutique on Broadway in New York City and famously designed for Josephine Baker, Ella Fitzgerald, and Mae West. She’s continued to inspire modern stars, including Zendaya, who wore a re-creation of a dress Wynn Valdez created for Joyce Bryant to the 2025 Golden Globes. “I thought it would be lovely with a soft silk velvet robe, and the proportions were an ode to Zelda Wynn Valdes, as [Markle] requested,” Harbison said.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Started in 2020 by designer Aurora James, the 15 Percent Pledge organization encourages retailers to dedicate at least 15 percent of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses. Markle wasn’t the only one dressed to the nines for the event, however. Tina Knowles was amongst the night’s honorees, recognized for her work in uplifting Black creatives and entrepreneurs. She received the honor from Kelly Rowland.

Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Also in attendance were Olandria Carthen, dressed in a striking orange House of Marvee dress, Lake Bell, Chloe Bailey, Ryan Destiny, Winnie Harlow, and more. The organization hosted a Fifteen Percent Pledge Block Party at Paramount Studios throughout the weekend, inviting guests to shop from a selection of Black-owned brands like Brandon Blackwood, Brother Vellies, Cécred, and Sami Miró Vintage.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images