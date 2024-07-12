Meghan Markle has been experiencing somewhat of a style overhaul over the past few months. But, that shift doesn’t mean she’s afraid to tap into her signature fashion sense every now and again—and in the case of her latest red carpet moment, she channeled one of her most memorable fashion moments. Last night, Meghan paid homage to her 2018 wedding reception look at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

Meghan stepped out to the event in support of Prince Harry who received the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The Duchess slipped into an angelic custom look from Oscar de la Renta that featured a draped halter neck and a whimsy maxi skirt. Meghan accented her outfit with a slicked-back hairdo, her go-to Cartier love bracelet, and black Celine pumps. Now, Meghan could have merely been in the mood to wear a classic halter number. But, from the high-neck to the fitted shape, the Duchess’s outfit looked extremely similar to her Stella McCartney reception dress.

While the McCartney piece was designed with a turtleneck collar instead of a draped detail, both white dresses left the Duchess looking absolutely radiant. And with Prince Harry wearing a similar black suit and white shirt to the one he sported back in 2018, perhaps the Sussexes were sending a message?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Following the pair’s nuptials, Meghan sported her high-neck dress to attend an evening reception at the Royal Family’s Frogmore House.

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

Later on Thursday night, Meghan and Harry met up with Serena Williams who served as the official host of the ESPYs. Williams, a close friend of Meghan, sported a reflective red look from Ferragamo while posing for photos with the Sussexes.

During one of her monologues, Williams called out Meghan and Harry who watched on in the crowd. “It's well, actually only pretty often that I get to be in a room with actual royalty, and tonight is no exception,” the tennis legend said. “Prince Harry and Meghan are here. Let's give it up for them.”

She continued, “But please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight. Because this is my night, and I don't want to be overshadowed by the accusations that you guys are taking up too much oxygen, okay?”