The Best Looks From Men’s Fashion Week Fall 2026

Before the craziness of fashion month kicks off in New York on February 11, we’re taking a moment for the guys. Men’s fashion week, which runs through January 25, delivers the latest and greatest designs for the fall 2026 season. The first stop on the men’s circuit is Florence, where Pitti Uomo is asking designers to consider the theme of “motion” and explore the dynamism and intersectionality of men’s fashion. More than 750 brands are taking part in the biannual trade fair, but the highlights are most definitely the 2023 LVMH Prize winner Satoshi Kuwata of Setchu, who is making his runway debut, and the Prize’s 2025 honoree, Soshiotsuki.

From there, the fashion sect hops over to Milan, where 18 shows and 36 presentations will fill out the men’s fashion week calendar before the city hosts the Winter Olympics next month. Ralph Lauren is making the trip for a runway show, starting the week off alongside Zegna and DSquared2, which is returning from a two-season hiatus with some major Heated Rivalry star power (Hudson Williams made his runway debut with the opening look). Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Tod’s, and Etro will also stage shows, while Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Emporio Armani are opting to fold their men’s offerings into the coed shows later in the winter. Giorgio Armani, though, will present its first collection since the passing of Mr. Armani last fall, marking a pivotal moment for the label.

Models, stylists, journalists, and VIP guests are warming Italy up before it’s taken over by Olympic athletes and eager spectators in February. But the fashion world knows the real spectacle is happening right now. So don’t miss a thing—keep checking back here to see the latest best looks from all the men’s fall runways.

Zegna Courtesy of Zegna

Zegna Courtesy of Zegna

Zegna Courtesy of Zegna

Ralph Lauren Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Ralph Lauren Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images