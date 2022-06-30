FASHION
Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2023: See All the Best Looks
by Tyler VanVranken and Jenna Wojciechowski
Collage by Ashley Peña
If it felt like men’s spring 2023 fashion week was more eventful than ever this year, it’s because it was. With the full return to in-person shows, luxury houses went all out with their presentations, see: Rick Owens’s orb of fire and Louis Vuitton’s marching band tribute to the late Virgil Abloh. But beyond the spectacle, it’s the designs that hit the runway that will define the trends of the season. Here, we’ve rounded up the best looks—from gender-bending silhouettes at Celine to sexy cowboy-chic at Casablanca.