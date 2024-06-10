The fashion world has been abuzz recently with the news of Virginie Viard’s departure from Chanel. Insiders (and the Internet pulpit) have been spinning their wheels whilst discussing the endless rumors of who is poised to take the top spot at one of the biggest brands in the industry. Now, however, it’s time to focus on something more concrete: the men’s spring/summer 2025 runways. The great tour of menswear has begun, and the first stop is in London, where the British Fashion Council is placing more of an emphasis on the surrounding events (parties, experiences, talks) than ever before, in a celebration of the “breadth and depth” of British menswear. Of course, runways will be walked, starting with Craig Green’s first show since spring 2022. Qasimi will return to London under Hoor Al Qasimi, the sister of the brand’s late founder Khalid Al Qasimi, and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy will show in London for his 10th anniversary, a switch-up after four seasons in Milan.

Pitti Uomo is running things in Florence, where one can expect Marine Serre’s first menswear show alongside British behemoth Paul Smith, returning to the the Italian city as a guest designer for Pitti for the first time since 1993. Milan, then, will kick off with Sabato De Sarno’s sophomore menswear collection for Gucci and Adrian Appiolaza’s first full collection for Moschino (and the brand’s first menswear show since spring/summer 2023). The schedule will be rounded out by the usuals, including Prada, JW Anderson, and Armani, plus joined by Luca Magliano, Martine Rose, David Koma, and Dunhill, with the latter three making their Milan debut.

Finally, the road will end in Paris, where the attention will be on Dries Van Noten, who’s set to stage his final show for his eponymous brand. Also on the schedule is Pharrell Williams’s Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, Dior, and Loewe, as well as Jun Takahashi’s Undercover, making its return to the French capital. But that is just the tip of the iceberg, and you won’t want to miss a thing. Keep checking back here for the latest best looks from this season’s men’s runways.

Craig Green Courtesy of Craig Green

Craig Green Courtesy of Craig Green

Craig Green Courtesy of Craig Green

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Photo by Dave Benett/ Getty Images for Charles Jeffrey

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Courtesy of Charles Jeffrey Loverboy