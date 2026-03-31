Even Miranda Priestly Would Approve of Meryl Streep’s Singular Red Carpet Moments

There’s a steadiness to Meryl Streep’s red carpet style that has remained intact for decades. Since the 1970s, the actor has built a wardrobe that feels consistent rather than showy—and she’s had plenty of opportunity to do so. With 21 Oscar nominations (and counting), Streep has commanded film’s biggest red carpets with a polished, considered approach. She’s made a glittering dress, usually from the likes of Valentino, Alexander McQueen, and Dior (and yes, Prada!), a hallmark of her style. But she has an equal affinity for the power suit, cut with the kind of precision that would make Miranda Priestly nod in approval.

Here, take in the highlights of Streep’s best red carpet moments from 1970 until now.

2026: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Mexico Event Angel Delgado/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To kick off press for The Devil Wears Prada 2, Streep embraced her inner Miranda Priestly in a navy shirt dress by Schiaparelli.

2024: SAG Actor Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images She did her version of sheer at the SAG Actor Awards in a printed Prada dress.

2024: Cannes Film Festival Photo 12/Universal Images Group/Getty Images For her first appearance in Cannes since the ’90s, Streep kept it simple in an elegant wrap dress.

2024: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In sequined Valentino, she shined at the 2024 Golden Globes.

2021: Don’t Look Up Premiere Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Streep offset the daring qualities of her chainmail dress by wearing stockings and tights underneath.

2019: Venice Film Festival NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images She was hard to miss in this cerulean blue look by Givenchy, a choice that almost outshined her DWP-hued red heels.

2016: Berlin Film Festival picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Attending the Berlin Film Festival as the jury president, Streep wore a black and silver snakeskin-print gown.

2015: Academy Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images In 2015, Streep opted against her usual Oscars dress for a plunging blouse, maxi skirt, and suit coat.

2012: Academy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actor must have predicted her 2012 Oscar win for The Iron Lady—she arrived at the event dressed like a gold statuette in a Lanvin dress designed by Alber Elbaz.

2010: Academy Awards Evans Ward/BEI/Shutterstock All-white, like this draped dress she wore to the 2010 Oscars, is a go-to for Streep.

2007: Golden Globe Awards NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Streep and her daughter Louisa Jacobson matched in pastels at the 2007 Golden Globes.

2006: Devil Wears Prada Premiere Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images She went full Miranda Priestly for the DWP premiere in 2006.

2006: Academy Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images She took the plunge in a purple empire waistline dress designed by Rogelio Velasco to attend the 2006 Oscars.

2004: Venice Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Venice premiere of The Manchurian Candidate, Streep styled a patterned blouse with black, bootcut pants.

2002: Equality Now 10th Anniversary Gala M. Von Holden/FilmMagic/Getty Images Even in 2002, Streep was dressing like it was 1992.

1998: Women in Film Crystal Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images She wore a plaid suit with an overstuffed bag that would make Jane Birkin proud.

1994: The River Wild Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images She paired dark-wash jeans with a navy blazer for a 1994 premiere.

1990: Cannes Film Festival Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Streep opted for all-white in Cannes in 1990.

1988: Los Angeles International Airport Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Of course, Streep travels in style.

1986: Project Vote Benefit Event Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images She got out the vote while wearing a sleek look in 1986.

1983: Academy Awards Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images Streep wore a sheer dress emblazoned with metallic accents to the 1983 Oscars.

1979: Academy Awards Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images She took home an Oscar for her role in Kramer vs Kramer in a minimal white gown paired with an oh-so ’80s bolero jacket.