On April 23, 2026, Julianne Moore traveled to Miami for the first time in her life.

You’d think that Moore’s vocation—ruling the silver screen with acclaimed films like May December, The Big Lebowski, and Still Alice for over 40 years—would have brought her to The Magic City at some point. But no, the actress explained on a recent afternoon: “I worked in Jupiter, Florida, a long time ago,” she said, sitting on a white couch in the Miami EDITION Hotel, wearing an all-white jumpsuit. “I’ve worked in Hollywood, Florida. I’ve been to Palm Beach a million times, but I’ve only been to the Miami airport.”

The cause for the occasion was her involvement in the French jewelry brand Messika’s latest release. To celebrate the launch of Moderniste—a collection of geometric rings, bracelets, and earrings done in gold with modern diamond accents, for which Moore is the corresponding campaign face—she brought daughter Liv Freundlich down to Miami for a star-studded cocktail party with the Messika family. Founder and creative director Valérie Messika along with her husband, Jean-Baptiste Sassine who helms the company’s business development side were there to welcome more. (Their two children were in attendance, as well.) Helena Christensen, Candice Swanepoel, Gunna—who gamely posed for photos with crushes of adoring fans—and more stars came to the soirée, held at Chauteau ZZ’s restaurant in Brickell.

From left: Valérie Messika, Helena Christensen, Julianne Moore, and Liv Freundlich. Courtesy of Messika

“I love the work she’s doing,” Moore said of Valérie, noting that the first time she wore a Messika piece was “oddly, actually, in the [2018] movie Gloria Bell.”

“I love the family aspect of the company,” she added. “I like that it’s small and it’s personal. Sometimes with big companies, you feel the corporation and you don’t feel the people. In this case, I was touched by how open the communication was, how deep the collaboration. I felt like it was coming from human beings.”

For her part, Valérie regards the latest collection as “a new chapter in my creative journey. Having Julianne Moore with us to embody this spirit makes this moment even more meaningful.” This likely won’t be the last time Moore makes a trip to Miami (especially since Messika has a real presence in the beach town, including a boutique in Aventura). Her plans for the next expedition? “I’d love to go to Little Havana,” she said.