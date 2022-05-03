FASHION

The Best Jewelry Moments at the Met Gala

With a theme like Gilded Glamour, it was hard not to glow.

by Christina Holevas
Quannah Chasinghorse attends "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benef...
Quannah Chasinghorse in custom jewelry by Antelope Women Designs. Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Red carpets may always be about glamour, but the red carpet at the Met Gala is about capital-F fashion. The annual event hosted by Anna Wintour, and thrown in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute has been delivering high-wattage looks for decades now. This year’s sartorial offerings did not disappoint and, as usual, the jewelry was on-point. With a theme like “Gilded Glamour” it was a challenge not to glow. The stars embraced jewelry wholeheartedly with special gemstones in surprising pieces, from hair jewelry to stacked chokers. We’ve rounded up our favorite jewelry looks of the evening here.

Cynthia Erivo
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo amped up her Louis Vuitton ensemble with piles of Roberto Coin jewels.

Dwyane Wade
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade looked elegant and cool in a Tiffany & Co. brooch and necklace.

Bella Hadid
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bella Hadid had the clever (and cool) idea of wearing her Briony Raymond pearls around her ankle.

Bad Bunny
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bad Bunny added his signature flair to a Burberry ensemble with gold hair accessories.

Ben Platt
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ben Platt looked utterly elegant in a corseted tuxedo and jewelry from Presley Oldham.

Alicia Keys
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The art deco style of Alicia Keys’ Tiffany & Co. earrings perfectly accentuated her Ralph Lauren gown, which was embroidered with the New York City skyline.

Lizzo
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lizzo wore a stacked choker from Lorraine West with her Thom Browne ensemble.

Amber Valletta
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amber Velletta was on-theme in a gold vintage Azzaro gown and Buccellati jewelry.

Hamish Bowles
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hamish Bowles unearthed a Verdura tiara that hasn’t been worn by anyone since Queen Elizabeth in 1957.

Blake Lively
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Met Gala co-host and Lorraine Schwartz devotee, Blake Lively worked with her favorite jeweler on a seven-spiked crown in honor of the Statue of Liberty.

Carey Mulligan
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan’s planetary Schiaparelli earrings were out of this world.

Camila Cabello
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camila Cabello wore stunning Tasaki earrings with her Prabal Gurung gown.

Cardi B
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B went full-on golden girl in stacked Versace jewelry that matched her gown.

Ashley Park
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Ashley Park’s jewelry look was inspired by Audrey Hepburn. She wore stacked diamond necklaces and drop earrings from Mimi So, Tasaki, and Marli New York.

Emma Chamberlain
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain made her debut as an official ambassador for Cartier, pairing the house’s jewels with her Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Dakota Johnson
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson wore dripping diamond earrings from the Messika x Kate Moss collection.

Evan Mock
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Evan Mock wore a Cartier High jewelry necklace and diamond rings with his Head of State suit.

Chloe Bailey
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey paired her gilded Area dress with a sculptural choker.

Danai Gurira
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Danai Gurira wore a combination of antique and vintage Fred Leighton jewels.

Claire Danes
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A veiled Claire Danes looked chic in a diamond drop necklace and matching earrings.

Denée Benton
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Gilded Age’s Denée Benton wore Tasaki and Mimi So jewels with her Prabal Gurung ensemble.

Maude Apatow
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Euphoria starlet brought the glamour with a Cartier choker, earrings and hair clip.

Imaan Hammam
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Imaan Hammam looked ethereal with Tiffany & Co necklaces draped down her back.

Emily Ratajkowski
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s hard to see where the jewelry ends and the dress begins in Emily Ratajkowski’s archival Versace look.

Gabrielle Union
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union wore Tiffany & Co drop earrings, bracelets and rings with her Versace gown, which paid homage to Black Glamour.

Hoyeon Jung
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Louis Vuitton ambassador looked chic in high jewelry from the brand.

Jessica Chastain
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain wore dripping diamond earrings from Gucci’s high jewelry collection.

Gigi Hadid
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid wore a Chopard necklace with her Versace puffer.

Glenn Close
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Glenn Close wore major pink drop earrings with her Valentino pink collection ensemble.

Janicza Bravo
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janicza Bravo was the picture of cool in Schiaparelli.

Kerby Jean-Raymond
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Pyer Moss designer wore pieces from his go-to jeweler, Shelley & Co.

Billie Eilish
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once again Billie Eilish chose vintage Fred Leighton to accompany her Victorian inspired ensemble.

Jasmine Tookes
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes paired an emerald and diamond drop necklace from Chopard with her dark green dress.

Jodie Turner-Smith
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith sparkled in earrings from Gucci’s high jewelry collection.

Paloma Elsesser
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The model was on-theme in a stacked pearl choker with her corseted Coach gown.

Kodi Smit-McPhee
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor added some glitz to his Bottega Veneta outfit with a collar and rings from Cartier.

Quannah Chasinghorse
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quannah Chasinghorse wore traditional jewelry custom-made by Antelope Women Designs.

Julianne Moore
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julianne Moore looked radiant in Bulgari.

Karlie Kloss
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss was one of many to embrace hair accessories in Muzo jewelry.

Michelle Yeoh
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh wore a stunning necklace from Tasaki and a Richard Mille watch.

Stromae
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stromae wore a beautiful diamond collar clip from Cartier.

Odell Beckham Jr.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. dripped in diamond chains, including a blinding necklace from go-to Gabriel the Jeweler.

Kate Moss
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kate Moss wore vintage jewels from A La Vielle Russie.

Kim Kardashian
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian wore drop earrings from Cartier with her Marilyn Monroe inspired getup.

Kacey Musgraves
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves wore a jaw dropping choker from DeBeers.

La La Anthony
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

La La Anthony dripped in David Yurman.

Lenny Kravitz
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Few men have the courage and cool to pull off a pearl choker like Lenny Kravitz.

Russel Westbrook
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook rose to the occasion in a suit by Thom Browne and necklace from Greg Yuna.

Lily Aldridge
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily Aldridge looked ever-so-ladylike in a Bulgari choker with her Khaite ensemble.

Lily James
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily James stunned in a pair of diamond drop earrings.

Maggie Rogers
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maggie Rogers looked chic in Chanel High Jewelry.

Laura Harrier
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laura Harrier looked glam in stacked pearls from David Yurman with a gown by H&M.

Melissa King
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chef Melissa King accessorized her Thom Browne suit with golden claws.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor accessorized his Thom Browne suit with a Boucheron jewels, including a diamond hair clip.

Paapa Essiedu
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paapa Essiedu wore jewelry from Veert with his blue velvet suit from Off-White.

Naomi Campbell
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The supermodel accessorized her Burberry look with a Jacob & Co choker and crystal face jewelry.

Nicola Coughlan
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Bridgerton star wore a blingy earcuff from Swarovski.

Phoebe Bridgers
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer wore major diamonds from Cartier with her Jonathan Simkhai dress.

Ramla Ali
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The red carpet newbie wore a bracelet and necklace from Cartier.

Riz Ahmed
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The British actor put his spin on a Cartier high jewelry necklace.

Rosalía
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The songstress looked glam in Givenchy.

Venus Williams
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Venus Williams wore a stunning collar from Bulgari.

Shalom Harlow
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The supermodel accentuated her Ralph Lauren ensemble with a ruby and diamond drop necklace.

Simone Ashley
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Simone Ashley wore a stunning choker and earrings from DeBeers.

Vanessa Hudgens
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens wore diamond jewelry from Messika.