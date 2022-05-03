Red carpets may always be about glamour, but the red carpet at the Met Gala is about capital-F fashion. The annual event hosted by Anna Wintour, and thrown in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute has been delivering high-wattage looks for decades now. This year’s sartorial offerings did not disappoint and, as usual, the jewelry was on-point. With a theme like “Gilded Glamour” it was a challenge not to glow. The stars embraced jewelry wholeheartedly with special gemstones in surprising pieces, from hair jewelry to stacked chokers. We’ve rounded up our favorite jewelry looks of the evening here.

Cynthia Erivo Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo amped up her Louis Vuitton ensemble with piles of Roberto Coin jewels.

Dwyane Wade Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dwyane Wade looked elegant and cool in a Tiffany & Co. brooch and necklace.

Bella Hadid Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Bella Hadid had the clever (and cool) idea of wearing her Briony Raymond pearls around her ankle.

Bad Bunny Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bad Bunny added his signature flair to a Burberry ensemble with gold hair accessories.

Ben Platt Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ben Platt looked utterly elegant in a corseted tuxedo and jewelry from Presley Oldham.

Alicia Keys ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images The art deco style of Alicia Keys’ Tiffany & Co. earrings perfectly accentuated her Ralph Lauren gown, which was embroidered with the New York City skyline.

Lizzo Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lizzo wore a stacked choker from Lorraine West with her Thom Browne ensemble.

Amber Valletta Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amber Velletta was on-theme in a gold vintage Azzaro gown and Buccellati jewelry.

Hamish Bowles Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hamish Bowles unearthed a Verdura tiara that hasn’t been worn by anyone since Queen Elizabeth in 1957.

Blake Lively Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Met Gala co-host and Lorraine Schwartz devotee, Blake Lively worked with her favorite jeweler on a seven-spiked crown in honor of the Statue of Liberty.

Carey Mulligan Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Carey Mulligan’s planetary Schiaparelli earrings were out of this world.

Camila Cabello Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Camila Cabello wore stunning Tasaki earrings with her Prabal Gurung gown.

Cardi B Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cardi B went full-on golden girl in stacked Versace jewelry that matched her gown.

Ashley Park Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Ashley Park’s jewelry look was inspired by Audrey Hepburn. She wore stacked diamond necklaces and drop earrings from Mimi So, Tasaki, and Marli New York.

Emma Chamberlain Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain made her debut as an official ambassador for Cartier, pairing the house’s jewels with her Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Dakota Johnson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dakota Johnson wore dripping diamond earrings from the Messika x Kate Moss collection.

Evan Mock Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Evan Mock wore a Cartier High jewelry necklace and diamond rings with his Head of State suit.

Chloe Bailey Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Chloe Bailey paired her gilded Area dress with a sculptural choker.

Danai Gurira Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Danai Gurira wore a combination of antique and vintage Fred Leighton jewels.

Claire Danes Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A veiled Claire Danes looked chic in a diamond drop necklace and matching earrings.

Denée Benton Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Gilded Age’s Denée Benton wore Tasaki and Mimi So jewels with her Prabal Gurung ensemble.

Maude Apatow Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Euphoria starlet brought the glamour with a Cartier choker, earrings and hair clip.

Imaan Hammam Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Imaan Hammam looked ethereal with Tiffany & Co necklaces draped down her back.

Emily Ratajkowski Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s hard to see where the jewelry ends and the dress begins in Emily Ratajkowski’s archival Versace look.

Gabrielle Union Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gabrielle Union wore Tiffany & Co drop earrings, bracelets and rings with her Versace gown, which paid homage to Black Glamour.

Hoyeon Jung Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Louis Vuitton ambassador looked chic in high jewelry from the brand.

Jessica Chastain John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jessica Chastain wore dripping diamond earrings from Gucci’s high jewelry collection.

Gigi Hadid Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gigi Hadid wore a Chopard necklace with her Versace puffer.

Glenn Close John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Glenn Close wore major pink drop earrings with her Valentino pink collection ensemble.

Janicza Bravo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Janicza Bravo was the picture of cool in Schiaparelli.

Kerby Jean-Raymond Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Pyer Moss designer wore pieces from his go-to jeweler, Shelley & Co.

Billie Eilish Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Once again Billie Eilish chose vintage Fred Leighton to accompany her Victorian inspired ensemble.

Jasmine Tookes Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jasmine Tookes paired an emerald and diamond drop necklace from Chopard with her dark green dress.

Jodie Turner-Smith Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Jodie Turner-Smith sparkled in earrings from Gucci’s high jewelry collection.

Paloma Elsesser Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model was on-theme in a stacked pearl choker with her corseted Coach gown.

Kodi Smit-McPhee Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor added some glitz to his Bottega Veneta outfit with a collar and rings from Cartier.

Quannah Chasinghorse Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Quannah Chasinghorse wore traditional jewelry custom-made by Antelope Women Designs.

Julianne Moore John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Julianne Moore looked radiant in Bulgari.

Karlie Kloss Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Karlie Kloss was one of many to embrace hair accessories in Muzo jewelry.

Michelle Yeoh Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh wore a stunning necklace from Tasaki and a Richard Mille watch.

Stromae Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stromae wore a beautiful diamond collar clip from Cartier.

Odell Beckham Jr. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Odell Beckham Jr. dripped in diamond chains, including a blinding necklace from go-to Gabriel the Jeweler.

Kate Moss Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kate Moss wore vintage jewels from A La Vielle Russie.

Kim Kardashian Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Kim Kardashian wore drop earrings from Cartier with her Marilyn Monroe inspired getup.

Kacey Musgraves Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kacey Musgraves wore a jaw dropping choker from DeBeers.

La La Anthony Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images La La Anthony dripped in David Yurman.

Lenny Kravitz Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Few men have the courage and cool to pull off a pearl choker like Lenny Kravitz.

Russel Westbrook Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Russell Westbrook rose to the occasion in a suit by Thom Browne and necklace from Greg Yuna.

Lily Aldridge Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lily Aldridge looked ever-so-ladylike in a Bulgari choker with her Khaite ensemble.

Lily James Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lily James stunned in a pair of diamond drop earrings.

Maggie Rogers John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maggie Rogers looked chic in Chanel High Jewelry.

Laura Harrier Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Laura Harrier looked glam in stacked pearls from David Yurman with a gown by H&M.

Melissa King Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chef Melissa King accessorized her Thom Browne suit with golden claws.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor accessorized his Thom Browne suit with a Boucheron jewels, including a diamond hair clip.

Paapa Essiedu Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Paapa Essiedu wore jewelry from Veert with his blue velvet suit from Off-White.

Naomi Campbell Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The supermodel accessorized her Burberry look with a Jacob & Co choker and crystal face jewelry.

Nicola Coughlan Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Bridgerton star wore a blingy earcuff from Swarovski.

Phoebe Bridgers Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer wore major diamonds from Cartier with her Jonathan Simkhai dress.

Ramla Ali Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The red carpet newbie wore a bracelet and necklace from Cartier.

Riz Ahmed ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images The British actor put his spin on a Cartier high jewelry necklace.

Rosalía Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The songstress looked glam in Givenchy.

Venus Williams Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Venus Williams wore a stunning collar from Bulgari.

Shalom Harlow Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The supermodel accentuated her Ralph Lauren ensemble with a ruby and diamond drop necklace.

Simone Ashley Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Simone Ashley wore a stunning choker and earrings from DeBeers.