Red carpets may always be about glamour, but the red carpet at the Met Gala is about capital-F fashion. The annual event hosted by Anna Wintour, and thrown in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute has been delivering high-wattage looks for decades now. This year’s sartorial offerings did not disappoint and, as usual, the jewelry was on-point. With a theme like “Gilded Glamour” it was a challenge
not to glow. The stars embraced jewelry wholeheartedly with special gemstones in surprising pieces, from hair jewelry to stacked chokers. We’ve rounded up our favorite jewelry looks of the evening here. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo amped up her Louis Vuitton ensemble with piles of Roberto Coin jewels.
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Dwyane Wade looked elegant and cool in a Tiffany & Co. brooch and necklace.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Bella Hadid had the clever (and cool) idea of wearing her Briony Raymond pearls around her ankle.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bad Bunny added his signature flair to a Burberry ensemble with gold hair accessories.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ben Platt looked utterly elegant in a corseted tuxedo and jewelry from Presley Oldham.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
The art deco style of Alicia Keys’ Tiffany & Co. earrings perfectly accentuated her Ralph Lauren gown, which was embroidered with the New York City skyline.
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lizzo wore a stacked choker from Lorraine West with her Thom Browne ensemble.
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Amber Velletta was on-theme in a gold vintage Azzaro gown and Buccellati jewelry.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hamish Bowles unearthed a Verdura tiara that hasn’t been worn by anyone since Queen Elizabeth in 1957.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Met Gala co-host and Lorraine Schwartz devotee, Blake Lively worked with her favorite jeweler on a seven-spiked crown in honor of the Statue of Liberty.
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images
Carey Mulligan’s planetary Schiaparelli earrings were out of this world.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Camila Cabello wore stunning Tasaki earrings with her Prabal Gurung gown.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cardi B went full-on golden girl in stacked Versace jewelry that matched her gown.
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images
Ashley Park’s jewelry look was inspired by Audrey Hepburn. She wore stacked diamond necklaces and drop earrings from Mimi So, Tasaki, and Marli New York.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Emma Chamberlain made her debut as an official ambassador for Cartier, pairing the house’s jewels with her Louis Vuitton ensemble.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Dakota Johnson wore dripping diamond earrings from the Messika x Kate Moss collection.
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images
Evan Mock wore a Cartier High jewelry necklace and diamond rings with his Head of State suit.
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images
Chloe Bailey paired her gilded Area dress with a sculptural choker.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Danai Gurira wore a combination of antique and vintage Fred Leighton jewels.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
A veiled Claire Danes looked chic in a diamond drop necklace and matching earrings.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Gilded Age’s Denée Benton wore Tasaki and Mimi So jewels with her Prabal Gurung ensemble. Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The Euphoria starlet brought the glamour with a Cartier choker, earrings and hair clip.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Imaan Hammam looked ethereal with Tiffany & Co necklaces draped down her back.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
It’s hard to see where the jewelry ends and the dress begins in Emily Ratajkowski’s archival Versace look.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union wore Tiffany & Co drop earrings, bracelets and rings with her Versace gown, which paid homage to Black Glamour.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The Louis Vuitton ambassador looked chic in high jewelry from the brand.
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain wore dripping diamond earrings from Gucci’s high jewelry collection.
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid wore a Chopard necklace with her Versace puffer.
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Glenn Close wore major pink drop earrings with her Valentino pink collection ensemble.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Janicza Bravo was the picture of cool in Schiaparelli.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The Pyer Moss designer wore pieces from his go-to jeweler, Shelley & Co.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Once again Billie Eilish chose vintage Fred Leighton to accompany her Victorian inspired ensemble.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes paired an emerald and diamond drop necklace from Chopard with her dark green dress.
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith sparkled in earrings from Gucci’s high jewelry collection.
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The model was on-theme in a stacked pearl choker with her corseted Coach gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actor added some glitz to his Bottega Veneta outfit with a collar and rings from Cartier.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Quannah Chasinghorse wore traditional jewelry custom-made by Antelope Women Designs.
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Julianne Moore looked radiant in Bulgari.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss was one of many to embrace hair accessories in Muzo jewelry.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh wore a stunning necklace from Tasaki and a Richard Mille watch.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Stromae wore a beautiful diamond collar clip from Cartier.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Odell Beckham Jr. dripped in diamond chains, including a blinding necklace from go-to Gabriel the Jeweler.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Kate Moss wore vintage jewels from A La Vielle Russie.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian wore drop earrings from Cartier with her Marilyn Monroe inspired getup.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves wore a jaw dropping choker from DeBeers.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
La La Anthony dripped in David Yurman.
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images
Few men have the courage and cool to pull off a pearl choker like Lenny Kravitz.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Russell Westbrook rose to the occasion in a suit by Thom Browne and necklace from Greg Yuna.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge looked ever-so-ladylike in a Bulgari choker with her Khaite ensemble.
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lily James stunned in a pair of diamond drop earrings.
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Maggie Rogers looked chic in Chanel High Jewelry.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Laura Harrier looked glam in stacked pearls from David Yurman with a gown by H&M.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Chef Melissa King accessorized her Thom Browne suit with golden claws.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actor accessorized his Thom Browne suit with a Boucheron jewels, including a diamond hair clip.
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Paapa Essiedu wore jewelry from Veert with his blue velvet suit from Off-White.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The supermodel accessorized her Burberry look with a Jacob & Co choker and crystal face jewelry.
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The Bridgerton star wore a blingy earcuff from Swarovski.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The singer wore major diamonds from Cartier with her Jonathan Simkhai dress.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The red carpet newbie wore a bracelet and necklace from Cartier.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
The British actor put his spin on a Cartier high jewelry necklace.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The songstress looked glam in Givenchy.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Venus Williams wore a stunning collar from Bulgari.
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The supermodel accentuated her Ralph Lauren ensemble with a ruby and diamond drop necklace.
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Simone Ashley wore a stunning choker and earrings from DeBeers.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens wore diamond jewelry from Messika.