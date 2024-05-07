Met Gala 2024: See What the Stars Wore to the After Parties

If you’re completely fashion-fatigued following that marathon red carpet that was the 2024 Met Gala, well it’s time to chug a Diet Coke and wake up, because the glamour isn’t quite over yet. The carpet on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps may be rolled up, but the VIP set hits the streets for the after-party circuit. They’ve ditched their cumbersome ballgowns and fragile jumpsuits and slipped into something a bit more comfortable in which they can dance the night away. Jonathan Anderson’s bash with Luca Guadagnino featured a whole lot of Loewe (but no hypersexual churro eating, unfortunately), while Sofia Coppola’s Bemelman’s bash attracted all the usual “It” girls. There was also Usher’s fête at the Times Square Edition, Barry Keoghan’s Porsche-branded soiree at Soho House, and of course, the annual party at The Standard’s Boom. Even if you didn’t get an invitation to any of these exclusive affairs, don’t worry because we’re providing at least a sartorial peak in with a round-up at every after-party outfit you need to see.

Zendaya STARTHESTAR/Splash by Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images In Givenchy spring/summer 1997 couture.

Dua Lipa Courtesy of Dom Pérignon

Lana Del Rey BFA

Kendall Jenner Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Taylor Russell The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images In Miu Miu with Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Elle Fanning The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Charli XCX BFA In Marni.

Kylie Minogue The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images In Diesel.

Emily Ratajkowski BFA In Givenchy spring/summer 1998 from Tab Vintage with Rene Caovilla heels.

Cara Delevingne and Stella McCartney Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

Cardi B BFA In Revolve Atelier.

Beka Gvishiani and Doja Cat Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images In Vetements.

Penelope Cruz The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Troye Sivan The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images In Prada.

Janelle Monáe Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images In Area with Grace Lee jewelry.

Chloë Sevigny and Awkwafina Courtesy of Burberry Awkwafina is in H&M Studio.

Barry Keoghan Getty Images for Soho House

Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images Lil Nas is in Alexander Wang. Cabello is in Charles & Keith boots and Ring Concierge jewelry.

FKA Twigs Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Rachel Sennott BFA In Balenciaga. JT, Michelle Lamy, Eartheater, Rowan

SZA and Lizzo The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images SZA is in Christian Louboutin heels.

Keke Palmer The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images In Christian Louboutin heels.

Vittoria Ceretti BFA

Rauw Alejandro The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images In Christian Louboutin shoes and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Coleman Domingo The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Brie Larson The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images In Prada.

Irina Shayk The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images In jewelry from Suzanne Kalan and W. Salamoon & Sons.

Venus Williams The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs with Gianvito Rossi shoes.

Richie Shazam and Rowan Blanchard BFA

Shakira Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

Karlie Kloss Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

Michèle Lamy BFA

Jodie Turner-Smith Courtesy of Burberry

Eiza Gonzalez The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images In Maison Ernest heels.

JT BFA In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Baz Luhrmann and Ed Sheeran Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

Julianne Hough Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

Ella Emhoff BFA

Christian Cowan and Sam Smith Courtesy of Burberry

Emma Chamberlain The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Storm Reid Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images In Coach.

Usher Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Conner Ives and Ivy Getty Neil Rasmus / BFA Getty is in Connor Ives x House of Iconica with Jimmy Choo x Conner Ives boots and Maison Spoiled jewelry.

Julez Smith BFA

Olivier Rousteing BFA

Adut Akech and Law Roach BFA

Anok Yai The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Jaden Smith The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Offset The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Daniel Lee BFA

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco BFA

Rita Ora and Francesco Risso The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Eartheater BFA

Raul Lopez BFA In Luar.

Simone Rocha BFA

Trevor Jackson and Leon Bridges Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Ben Simmons BFA

Damson Idris The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Raye Getty Images for Soho House

Dascha Polanco BFA