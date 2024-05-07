MET GALA 2024

Met Gala 2024: See What the Stars Wore to the After Parties

BFA

If you’re completely fashion-fatigued following that marathon red carpet that was the 2024 Met Gala, well it’s time to chug a Diet Coke and wake up, because the glamour isn’t quite over yet. The carpet on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps may be rolled up, but the VIP set hits the streets for the after-party circuit. They’ve ditched their cumbersome ballgowns and fragile jumpsuits and slipped into something a bit more comfortable in which they can dance the night away. Jonathan Anderson’s bash with Luca Guadagnino featured a whole lot of Loewe (but no hypersexual churro eating, unfortunately), while Sofia Coppola’s Bemelman’s bash attracted all the usual “It” girls. There was also Usher’s fête at the Times Square Edition, Barry Keoghan’s Porsche-branded soiree at Soho House, and of course, the annual party at The Standard’s Boom. Even if you didn’t get an invitation to any of these exclusive affairs, don’t worry because we’re providing at least a sartorial peak in with a round-up at every after-party outfit you need to see.

Zendaya
STARTHESTAR/Splash by Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In Givenchy spring/summer 1997 couture.

Dua Lipa
Courtesy of Dom Pérignon
Lana Del Rey
BFA
Kendall Jenner
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images
Taylor Russell
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

In Miu Miu with Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Elle Fanning
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images
Charli XCX
BFA

In Marni.

Kylie Minogue
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

In Diesel.

Emily Ratajkowski
BFA

In Givenchy spring/summer 1998 from Tab Vintage with Rene Caovilla heels.

Cara Delevingne and Stella McCartney
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com
Cardi B
BFA

In Revolve Atelier.

Beka Gvishiani and Doja Cat
Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

In Vetements.

Penelope Cruz
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images
Troye Sivan
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

In Prada.

Janelle Monáe
Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

In Area with Grace Lee jewelry.

Chloë Sevigny and Awkwafina
Courtesy of Burberry

Awkwafina is in H&M Studio.

Barry Keoghan
Getty Images for Soho House
Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello
Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

Lil Nas is in Alexander Wang. Cabello is in Charles & Keith boots and Ring Concierge jewelry.

FKA Twigs
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images
Rachel Sennott
BFA

In Balenciaga. JT, Michelle Lamy, Eartheater, Rowan

SZA and Lizzo
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

SZA is in Christian Louboutin heels.

Keke Palmer
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

In Christian Louboutin heels.

Vittoria Ceretti
BFA
Rauw Alejandro
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

In Christian Louboutin shoes and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Coleman Domingo
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images
Paloma Elsesser
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images
Teyana Taylor
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images
Brie Larson
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

In Prada.

Irina Shayk
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson
Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

In jewelry from Suzanne Kalan and W. Salamoon & Sons.

Venus Williams
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs with Gianvito Rossi shoes.

Richie Shazam and Rowan Blanchard
BFA
Shakira
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com
Karlie Kloss
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com
Michèle Lamy
BFA
Jodie Turner-Smith
Courtesy of Burberry
Eiza Gonzalez
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

In Maison Ernest heels.

JT
BFA

In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Baz Luhrmann and Ed Sheeran
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com
Julianne Hough
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com
Ella Emhoff
BFA
Christian Cowan and Sam Smith
Courtesy of Burberry
Emma Chamberlain
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Storm Reid
Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

In Coach.

Usher
Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Conner Ives and Ivy Getty
Neil Rasmus / BFA

Getty is in Connor Ives x House of Iconica with Jimmy Choo x Conner Ives boots and Maison Spoiled jewelry.

Julez Smith
BFA
Olivier Rousteing
BFA
Adut Akech and Law Roach
BFA
Anok Yai
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images
Jaden Smith
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images
Offset
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images
Daniel Lee
BFA
Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco
BFA
Rita Ora and Francesco Risso
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images
Eartheater
BFA
Raul Lopez
BFA

In Luar.

Simone Rocha
BFA
Trevor Jackson and Leon Bridges
Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images
Ben Simmons
BFA
Damson Idris
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images
Raye
Getty Images for Soho House
Dascha Polanco
BFA
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images