The 18 Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Met Gala

by W Staff
Kendall Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The...
Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The red, or rather, green carpet at the 2024 Met Gala was transformed this year into a blooming grove—replete with a faux forest floor and vines creeping up the walls of the steps to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. There, A-listers of all stripes—including co-chairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny—could be seen hours ahead of the official celebration of the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The dress code this year was “The Garden of Time,” with celebrities including Taylor Russell, Greta Lee, and Gigi Hadid embracing both the theme and the environment. Gwendoline Christie wore a runway look from Maison Margiela’s Artisanal collection, where she closed out the Paris Couture Week back in January. But she was far from the only star wearing a look from Galliano’s designs for the French label; Zendaya stunned in Maison Margiela Couture gown inspired by a gown from Dior spring 1999, while Bad Bunny adopted the romantic Yakuza look from the Artisanal collection, teeny sunglasses and all. The Loewe contingent came through just as strong, with Russell nailing her Met Gala look from head to toe: a wooden corset bodice with a draped white skirt and gorgeous glam, and Greta Lee pairing delicate white lace and floral appliqués with a punk-ish mullet. Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner played up the glams in very different ways: the former went for a Medieval vintage Givenchy gown with Elvish-style hair, while the latter opted for old Hollywood glam—with flowers in her hair, of course. For more of our favorite looks from fashion’s biggest night, keep scrolling.

Lana Del Rey in Alexander McQueen
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
Zendaya in Maison Margiela Couture
Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Taylor Russell in Loewe
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Kaia Gerber in Prada
Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner in Givenchy Couture by Alexander McQueen
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Josh O’Connor in Loewe
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Bad Bunny in Maison Margiela Couture
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Kylie Jenner in Givenchy
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Gigi Hadid in Thom Browne
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Gap by Zac Posen and Chopard jewelry.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Greta Lee in Loewe
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tyla in Balmain
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Rosalía in Dior
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lil Nas X in Luar and a custom Jennifer Behr brooch.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Isabelle Huppert in Balenciaga
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Elle Fanning in Balmain
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Michael Shannon in Balenciaga
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images