The red, or rather, green carpet at the 2024 Met Gala was transformed this year into a blooming grove—replete with a faux forest floor and vines creeping up the walls of the steps to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. There, A-listers of all stripes—including co-chairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny—could be seen hours ahead of the official celebration of the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The dress code this year was “The Garden of Time,” with celebrities including Taylor Russell, Greta Lee, and Gigi Hadid embracing both the theme and the environment. Gwendoline Christie wore a runway look from Maison Margiela’s Artisanal collection, where she closed out the Paris Couture Week back in January. But she was far from the only star wearing a look from Galliano’s designs for the French label; Zendaya stunned in Maison Margiela Couture gown inspired by a gown from Dior spring 1999, while Bad Bunny adopted the romantic Yakuza look from the Artisanal collection, teeny sunglasses and all. The Loewe contingent came through just as strong, with Russell nailing her Met Gala look from head to toe: a wooden corset bodice with a draped white skirt and gorgeous glam, and Greta Lee pairing delicate white lace and floral appliqués with a punk-ish mullet. Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner played up the glams in very different ways: the former went for a Medieval vintage Givenchy gown with Elvish-style hair, while the latter opted for old Hollywood glam—with flowers in her hair, of course. For more of our favorite looks from fashion’s biggest night, keep scrolling.