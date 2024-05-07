The red, or rather, green carpet at the 2024 Met Gala was transformed this year into a blooming grove—replete with a faux forest floor and vines creeping up the walls of the steps to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. There, A-listers of all stripes—including co-chairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny—could be seen hours ahead of the official celebration of the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The dress code this year was “The Garden of Time,” with celebrities including Taylor Russell, Greta Lee, and Gigi Hadid embracing both the theme and the environment. Gwendoline Christie wore a runway look from Maison Margiela’s Artisanal collection, where she closed out the Paris Couture Week back in January. But she was far from the only star wearing a look from Galliano’s designs for the French label; Zendaya stunned in Maison Margiela Couture gown inspired by a gown from Dior spring 1999, while Bad Bunny adopted the romantic Yakuza look from the Artisanal collection, teeny sunglasses and all. The Loewe contingent came through just as strong, with Russell nailing her Met Gala look from head to toe: a wooden corset bodice with a draped white skirt and gorgeous glam, and Greta Lee pairing delicate white lace and floral appliqués with a punk-ish mullet. Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner played up the glams in very different ways: the former went for a Medieval vintage Givenchy gown with Elvish-style hair, while the latter opted for old Hollywood glam—with flowers in her hair, of course. For more of our favorite looks from fashion’s biggest night, keep scrolling.

Lana Del Rey in Alexander McQueen Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Zendaya in Maison Margiela Couture Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Taylor Russell in Loewe Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber in Prada Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner in Givenchy Couture by Alexander McQueen Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Josh O’Connor in Loewe Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny in Maison Margiela Couture Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner in Givenchy Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gigi Hadid in Thom Browne Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Gap by Zac Posen and Chopard jewelry. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Greta Lee in Loewe Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tyla in Balmain Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rosalía in Dior Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lil Nas X in Luar and a custom Jennifer Behr brooch. Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert in Balenciaga Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning in Balmain Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images