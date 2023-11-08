Next year will be a big one for Disney princesses. The live action Snow White and Princess and the Frog films are set to premiere in 2024, and now, to the untrained eye, it could seem like the Met Gala was hopping on the Disney bandwagon with their just-announced theme for the upcoming fashion spectacle: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” In reality, though, the 2024 Met Gala has noting to do with a talking mouse and a gaggle of cursed princesses. Confused? Let us explain everything we know about the 2024 Met Gala so far, including how to interpret this seemingly vague theme.

What is the theme of the 2024 Met Gala?

Well, co-chair Anna Wintour will announce a more specific dress code for the red carpet at a later date, but they always play off of the exhibit’s theme.

As mentioned, next year’s exhibit will be titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” But don’t expect Zendaya to arrive to the event as Cinderella once again. Instead, the theme is more focused on “nature as a metaphor for fashion and for its fragility and its ephemerality,” according to Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the Costume Institute. It will also include an exploration of the past, with an emphasis on historic clothing that can no longer be worn, as the materials that comprise them have deteriorated over time. The complementing exhibit will attempt to bring these pieces back to life with the magic of museum display, but on the red carpet, it will be up to the celebrities and designers to interpret this idea themselves.

Loewe—along with TikTok—will act as a sponsor for the exhibit, which means we should expect a surplus of Jonathan Anderson’s designs on the red carpet. From Bolton’s emphasis on nature, it seems that would be the easiest route to follow. Celebrities have been known to thwart the Met Gala themes in the past—even when they’re as straightforward as “Karl Lagerfeld.” So, many will likely have no problem throwing the idea of “Sleeping Beauties” out the window for a chance to wear a dress of their choosing, but when the dress code is announced at a later date, it will hopefully provide more of an idea of what we can expect when the celebrities ascend those steps.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

What will be included in the Met Gala’s accompanying exhibit?

It’s easy to forget, but with every Met Gala comes a show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The “Sleeping Beauties” exhibit, which will open to the public just days after the event on May 10th, promises to be quite an exciting one. It will feature about 250 items from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, according to Vogue, some of which have rarely ever been seen in public. Though the show is still months away, we already know some of the designers who will be featured, including everyone from modern marvels like Phillip Lim, Stella McCartney, and Conor Ives, to the canon of classics like Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, and Christian Dior. In fact, the exhibit will span 400 years, displaying everything from 17th century Elizabethan pieces to designs from the 2024 season. Bolton told The New York Times he’s recently acquired pieces from younger labels like Collina Strada, Connor Ives and Phoebe English.

Bolton says one thing he hopes “this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion.” The term “Sleeping Beauties” comes from about 50 pieces from the collection—including a silk satin ballgown created by American couturier Charles Frederick Worth in 1877—that are too delicate to be worn any longer. Through innovative forms of display, including video animation, light projection, soundscaping, AI, and CGI, these pieces will come to life once again.

The emphasis on the natural elements of fashion, then, will come from three main “zones” in the exhibit representing land, sea, and sky. Each will be displayed in walk-in glass structures Bolton is calling “bubbles.” “It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” he said of the show.

When is the 2024 Met Gala?

One consistency in life is that the Met Gala will always land on the first Monday in May, and next year will be no different. The 2024 event will take place on Monday, May 6th.

Who is Chairing The 2024 Met Gala?

While Anna Wintour always serves as a chair, traditionally she’s selected a few bold faced names to help her out on the chairing committee. In the past that’s included Dua Lipa, Timothée Chalamet, Nicole Kidman and more. This year’s co-chairs will be announced at a later date. Though, traditionally the creative director of the sponsoring label is also tapped for a seat on the co-hosting committee. So while it hasn’t been officially confirmed, it’s likely Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson will be on hand.