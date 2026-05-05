After the steps have been ascended, the dinner picked at, and the photos taken, you might consider the Met Gala to be done. But for the attendees of fashion’s biggest night, their departure from the Metropolitan Museum of Art is just the beginning. Because after that glamorous evening in the Temple of Dendur, it’s time for the after-parties. There, away from (as many) cameras and prying eyes, the celebrities can finally let loose. This year, just like any, there were a number of events pulling stars across the city. Of course, Beyoncé and Jay-Z hosted a little something, which Rihanna called the “only” after party, but there was also Zoé Kravitz’s fête with Saint Luarent cretive director Anthony Vaccarello and an evening at The Standard’s Boom with Grace Gummer and Gabriela Hearst. Each one brought with it a host of star-studded attendees, all of whom pulled out a second look for which to party into the late night (Or, should we say, early into the morning?). For some of the best after-party looks, keep scrolling.

Zoë Kravitz Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Hailey Bieber XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images In Dilara Findikoglu with Jessica McCormack jewelry.

Rosé Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gap by Zac Posen.

Charli XCX Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter Backgrid

Lisa Backgrid In David Koma and Intimissimi.

Madonna Backgrid

Hunter Schafer Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Steve O. Smith.

Doja Cat Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Margot Robbie Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel.

Connor Storrie Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Jennie BFA

Sarah Pidgeon Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images In Loewe.

Troye Sivan Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel with Briony Raymond x Pavē Niteō jewelry.

Angela Bassett Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tate Mcrae Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Alex Consani The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images In Luis de Javier.

Tessa Thompson Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino couture.

Paloma Elsesser Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Louis Jacobson Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock In Dilara Findikoglu.

Adwoa Aboah Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Viktor Gichev.

Misty Copeland Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rami Malek Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Katy Perry Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dree Hemingway Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maude Apatow Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gabbriette Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dree Hemingway Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rauw Alejandro Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camila Mendes Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amelia Gray Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti and Laura Harrier Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ceretti is in Mugler.

Imaan Hammam Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charlotte Lawrence Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe BFA In Gaurav Gupta couture.

Colman Domingo Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images In Campillo.

Isla Johnston Courtesy of Loewe In Loewe.

Coco Rocha BFA In Quine Li.

Gabriela Hearst BFA

Grace Gummer BFA In Gabriela Hearst.

True Whitaker BFA

Lindsey Vonn BFA

Ivy Getty Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.