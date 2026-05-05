The Best Looks From the 2026 Met Gala After-Parties
After the steps have been ascended, the dinner picked at, and the photos taken, you might consider the Met Gala to be done. But for the attendees of fashion’s biggest night, their departure from the Metropolitan Museum of Art is just the beginning. Because after that glamorous evening in the Temple of Dendur, it’s time for the after-parties. There, away from (as many) cameras and prying eyes, the celebrities can finally let loose. This year, just like any, there were a number of events pulling stars across the city. Of course, Beyoncé and Jay-Z hosted a little something, which Rihanna called the “only” after party, but there was also Zoé Kravitz’s fête with Saint Luarent cretive director Anthony Vaccarello and an evening at The Standard’s Boom with Grace Gummer and Gabriela Hearst. Each one brought with it a host of star-studded attendees, all of whom pulled out a second look for which to party into the late night (Or, should we say, early into the morning?). For some of the best after-party looks, keep scrolling.
Zoë Kravitz
In Saint Laurent.
Hailey Bieber
In Dilara Findikoglu with Jessica McCormack jewelry.
Rosé
Kendall Jenner
In Gap by Zac Posen.
Charli XCX
Sabrina Carpenter
Lisa
In David Koma and Intimissimi.
Madonna
Hunter Schafer
In Steve O. Smith.
Doja Cat
Margot Robbie
In Chanel.
Connor Storrie
Jennie
Sarah Pidgeon
In Loewe.
Troye Sivan
Olivia Rodrigo
A$AP Rocky
In Chanel with Briony Raymond x Pavē Niteō jewelry.
Angela Bassett
Tate Mcrae
In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.
Alex Consani
In Luis de Javier.
Tessa Thompson
In Valentino couture.
Paloma Elsesser
Louis Jacobson
In Dilara Findikoglu.
Adwoa Aboah
In Viktor Gichev.
Misty Copeland
Rami Malek
Katy Perry
Dree Hemingway
Maude Apatow
Gabbriette
Dree Hemingway
Rauw Alejandro
Camila Mendes
Amelia Gray
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Vittoria Ceretti and Laura Harrier
Ceretti is in Mugler.
Imaan Hammam
Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull
Charlotte Lawrence
Janelle Monáe
In Gaurav Gupta couture.
Colman Domingo
In Campillo.
Isla Johnston
In Loewe.
Coco Rocha
In Quine Li.
Gabriela Hearst
Grace Gummer
In Gabriela Hearst.
True Whitaker
Lindsey Vonn
Ivy Getty
In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.
Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham
Graham is in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier.