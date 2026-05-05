MET GALA 2026

The Best Looks From the 2026 Met Gala After-Parties

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Rosé and Tate McRae seen at the GQ Met Gala After Party at The Twenty T...
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After the steps have been ascended, the dinner picked at, and the photos taken, you might consider the Met Gala to be done. But for the attendees of fashion’s biggest night, their departure from the Metropolitan Museum of Art is just the beginning. Because after that glamorous evening in the Temple of Dendur, it’s time for the after-parties. There, away from (as many) cameras and prying eyes, the celebrities can finally let loose. This year, just like any, there were a number of events pulling stars across the city. Of course, Beyoncé and Jay-Z hosted a little something, which Rihanna called the “only” after party, but there was also Zoé Kravitz’s fête with Saint Luarent cretive director Anthony Vaccarello and an evening at The Standard’s Boom with Grace Gummer and Gabriela Hearst. Each one brought with it a host of star-studded attendees, all of whom pulled out a second look for which to party into the late night (Or, should we say, early into the morning?). For some of the best after-party looks, keep scrolling.

Zoë Kravitz

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In Saint Laurent.

Hailey Bieber

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In Dilara Findikoglu with Jessica McCormack jewelry.

Rosé

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Kendall Jenner

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In Gap by Zac Posen.

Charli XCX

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Sabrina Carpenter

Backgrid

Lisa

Backgrid

In David Koma and Intimissimi.

Madonna

Backgrid

Hunter Schafer

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In Steve O. Smith.

Doja Cat

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Margot Robbie

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In Chanel.

Connor Storrie

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Jennie

BFA

Sarah Pidgeon

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In Loewe.

Troye Sivan

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Olivia Rodrigo

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A$AP Rocky

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In Chanel with Briony Raymond x Pavē Niteō jewelry.

Angela Bassett

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Tate Mcrae

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In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Alex Consani

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In Luis de Javier.

Tessa Thompson

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In Valentino couture.

Paloma Elsesser

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Louis Jacobson

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In Dilara Findikoglu.

Adwoa Aboah

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In Viktor Gichev.

Misty Copeland

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Rami Malek

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Katy Perry

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Dree Hemingway

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Maude Apatow

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Gabbriette

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Dree Hemingway

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Rauw Alejandro

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Camila Mendes

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Amelia Gray

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

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Vittoria Ceretti and Laura Harrier

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Ceretti is in Mugler.

Imaan Hammam

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Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull

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Charlotte Lawrence

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Janelle Monáe

BFA

In Gaurav Gupta couture.

Colman Domingo

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In Campillo.

Isla Johnston

Courtesy of Loewe

In Loewe.

Coco Rocha

BFA

In Quine Li.

Gabriela Hearst

BFA

Grace Gummer

BFA

In Gabriela Hearst.

True Whitaker

BFA

Lindsey Vonn

BFA

Ivy Getty

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In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham

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Graham is in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier.