The 18 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2026 Met Gala

The first Monday in May means one thing: the Met Gala, also known as fashion’s biggest night. This year drew stars including the evening’s co-chairs Nicole Kidman and Beyoncé, who returned to the Met stairs for the first time in 10 years—traveled to New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual event with the most V of VIPs. Kidman fulfilled her co-chair duties by arriving early with daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban making her Met ball debut. Mom wore Chanel, while her progeny donned a floral Dior gown (which, the 17-year-old Kidman noted on the carpet, represented her “blossoming” at her very first Met Gala). Zoë Kravitz embodied a baroque painting—and this year’s dress code, “Fashion Is Art”—in her black lace Saint Laurent gown with panniers. Alexa Chung wore a piece designed by Jonathan Anderson for Dior’s latest collection; her strappy sandals matched the chartreuse shade of the dress perfectly. Hailey Bieber leaned into a trend for the evening: body plates, only hers was worn with the deepest shade of Saint-Laurent cerulean. Jennie’s Chanel dress, designed by Matthieu Blazy, featured 15,000 embroidered elements in varying shades of blue—a look she worked with a pumped-up French twist and bleached eyebrows. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shut down the carpet as usual with Rihanna in a Maison Margiela Artisanal creation and Rocky wearing a baby pink Chanel robe coat with a tasseled belt.

The world stopped, of course, when Beyoncé emerged with her daughter, Blue Ivy, and husband, Jay-Z. The “Crazy in Love” musician wore a beaded, sequined, and feathered custom gown by Olivier Rousteing—a real stunner. But according to Bey, the best part of the Met Gala was getting to experience it “through the eyes of Blue.”

Rihanna in Maison Margiela Artisanal and A$AP Rocky in Chanel Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jennie in Chanel Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jay-Z in Louis Vuitton, Beyoncé in Olivier Rousteing and Chopard jewelry, and Blue Ivy Carter in Balenciaga. Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alexa Chung in Dior Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

Teyana Taylor in Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent and Belperron jewelry. Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Doechii in Marc Jacobs and David Webb jewelry. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Chase Infiniti in Thom Browne and Marli jewelry. Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Madonna in Saint Laurent Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban in Dior and Nicole Kidman in Chanel Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Hunter Schafer in Prada Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gracie Abrams in Chanel Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in Miu Miu Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images