The 18 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2026 Met Gala

The first Monday in May means one thing: the Met Gala, also known as fashion’s biggest night. This year drew stars including the evening’s co-chairs Nicole Kidman and Beyoncé, who returned to the Met stairs for the first time in 10 years—traveled to New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual event with the most V of VIPs. Kidman fulfilled her co-chair duties by arriving early with daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban making her Met ball debut. Mom wore Chanel, while her progeny donned a floral Dior gown (which, the 17-year-old Kidman noted on the carpet, represented her “blossoming” at her very first Met Gala). Zoë Kravitz embodied a baroque painting—and this year’s dress code, “Fashion Is Art”—in her black lace Saint Laurent gown with panniers. Alexa Chung wore a piece designed by Jonathan Anderson for Dior’s latest collection; her strappy sandals matched the chartreuse shade of the dress perfectly. Hailey Bieber leaned into a trend for the evening: body plates, only hers was worn with the deepest shade of Saint-Laurent cerulean. Jennie’s Chanel dress, designed by Matthieu Blazy, featured 15,000 embroidered elements in varying shades of blue—a look she worked with a pumped-up French twist and bleached eyebrows. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shut down the carpet as usual with Rihanna in a Maison Margiela Artisanal creation and Rocky wearing a baby pink Chanel robe coat with a tasseled belt.
The world stopped, of course, when Beyoncé emerged with her daughter, Blue Ivy, and husband, Jay-Z. The “Crazy in Love” musician wore a beaded, sequined, and feathered custom gown by Olivier Rousteing—a real stunner. But according to Bey, the best part of the Met Gala was getting to experience it “through the eyes of Blue.”
Rihanna in Maison Margiela Artisanal and A$AP Rocky in Chanel
Jennie in Chanel
Jay-Z in Louis Vuitton, Beyoncé in Olivier Rousteing and Chopard jewelry, and Blue Ivy Carter in Balenciaga.
Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent
Alexa Chung in Dior
Teyana Taylor in Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann
Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent and Belperron jewelry.
Doechii in Marc Jacobs and David Webb jewelry.
Chase Infiniti in Thom Browne and Marli jewelry.
Madonna in Saint Laurent
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban in Dior and Nicole Kidman in Chanel
Hunter Schafer in Prada
Gracie Abrams in Chanel
Gigi Hadid in Miu Miu
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