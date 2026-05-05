In the aughts, the Met Gala was largely sponsored by fashion companies—from Gucci and Chanel to Burberry and Balenciaga. Since Amazon sponsored the gala in 2012, it’s been mostly tech companies: Yahoo, Apple (twice), Instagram (twice), and TikTok. This year, the sponsor was not a tech company, but tech people: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, both of whom also served as honorary co-chairs. (Saint Laurent sponsored the exhibition catalogue, though.) Meanwhile, tech companies—from Snapchat and Meta to OpenAI—bought tables, which reportedly cost $350,0000. The Amazon money, and the general presence of tech titans, elicited social media calls to boycott the “Tech Gala.”

Tech bros seem increasingly interested in fashion: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sat front row at the most recent Prada runway show and has made custom t-shirts emblazoned with his favorite Latin phrases, while Bezos is now a regular at the Met Gala and attended Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel runway debut. However, tech guys are still not known for their sense of style. What might a Silicon Valley shark wear to a “Costume Art” themed gala?

Turns out, there are two types of tech bros: those who wear exceedingly normal suits, and those who wear exceedingly quirky suits. There is no middle ground. See for yourself below.

Sergey Brin, Google Co-Founder

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Brin’s outfit—an otherwise normal black suit—was festooned with blue embellishments that formed a vaguely Fauvist face on his chest. Accessories included a wilting pussy bow and jewelry reminiscent of an Oura ring.

Adam Mosseri, Instagram CEO

Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Mosseri, a frequent Met Gala attendee, wore neither a tie nor Meta Ray-Ban glasses. His Kartik Research suit was embroidered with flowers. Some bouquets grew out of the hems of his pants.

Stewart Butterfield, Slack CEO

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

No detail went untweaked: Butterfield swapped a traditional button down for a mock turtleneck, lopped off classic lapels, and cropped his pants.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO

Photo by Cindy Ord/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

For his first Met Gala, Zuckerberg skipped the red carpet and snuck into the museum in a very basic black Prada tuxedo with a black bowtie. He’s not only a tech bro, but also a watch bro: he wore the George Daniels Anniversary watch.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder and Executive Chairman

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Although he was the event's sponsor and honorary chair, Bezos also bypassed the red carpet in a straightforward tuxedo. When facing a mountain of criticism, it’s probably wise to wear a safe outfit. His main accessory was beard scruff.

Shou Zi Chew, TikTok CEO

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Another tech titan in a simple outfit: a classic double-breasted black tuxedo, but zhuzhed up with a diamond brooch.

Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc. CEO

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Spiegel is a regular at the Met Gala and, as usual, went for an uncontroversial tuxedo. That said, the anonymity of his outfit was offset by having his wife, the model Miranda Kerr, by his side.