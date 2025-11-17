The 2026 Met Gala Theme Is “Costume Art’—Everything to Know So Far

It’s not rare to gaze upon the Met Gala looks each year and think, “Wow, that gown is a work of art.” Now, the 2026 iteration of the event is taking that idea to a whole other level. The latest Met Gala theme is “Costume Art,” inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s vast collection and the connective tissue that runs through it all—the dressed body. Curator in charge of the Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, said in a recent interview that the core idea is this: no matter which gallery you’re perusing in the world-famous museum, you’ll be exploring the relationship between clothing and the human form.

It’s not the most straightforward theme—so below, we’re breaking all the details down, as well as keeping track of everything else you need to know about fashion’s biggest night.

What is the theme of the 2026 Met Gala?

Next year, the Met Gala and accompanying exhibition will be Costume Art, which addresses “the centrality of the dressed body in the museum’s vast collection,” according to Bolton. This will turn the focus on the Met’s art collection—sculptures, paintings, and objects from across five centuries—while placing them alongside both historical and contemporary garments. For instance, a quintessentially padded Rei Kawakubo for Comme des Garçons garment is situated next to a photograph from German artist Hans Bellmer that displays a similarly bulbous shape. A classical Greek sculpture, meanwhile, is compared to a Fortuny gown from the 1920s, which mimics the color and fabrication of the garment portrayed in the late 5th-century work.

When it comes to attendees’ looks, expect many art-adjacent gowns and suits. And if you thought sheer dressing was on the way out, think again. This theme is all about the body, and it will likely be shown off like never before on those museum steps. One can also likely expect a lot of Saint Laurent designs on the red carpet, as the brand is a sponsor for the exhibition.

When is the 2026 Met Gala?

Per usual, the Met Gala falls on the first Monday in May, meaning in 2026, it will take place on May 4. The exhibition, meanwhile, will run from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027.

A$AP Rocky at the 2025 Met Gala, for which he was named a cochair. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Who will be chairing the 2026 Met Gala?

As of now, the celebrity chairs of the Met Gala have not been announced. As usual, Anna Wintour is expected to be the primary host of the evening. She will be joined by Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, who are sponsoring the event.

What will be included in the accompanying exhibition?

The “Costume Art” show will focus primarily on Western art. Almost 200 works will be displayed with 200 garments and accessories. The exhibition will be divided into three categories: bodies omnipresent in art (i.e., the nude form), other kinds of bodies that are often overlooked (pregnant or aging bodies), and universal bodies (like the anatomical body).

While both art and fashion will be present in the exhibition, Bolton has ensured that the latter is the priority. He also shared his plans for the exhibition’s mannequins, which will boast mirrored faces designed by artist Samar Hejazi. “I’ve always wanted to try to bridge the gap between the viewer and the mannequin,” Bolton said, explaining the choice will “facilitate empathy and compassion.”

The exhibition also coincides with the opening of the nearly 12,000-square-foot Condé M. Nast Galleries—situated right next to the Met’s Great Hall—to be the new home of the Met’s fashion collection. If you’ve ever ventured to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Costume Institute exhibition before, you know just getting to the Upper East Side building is only half the journey. Upon entering the doors, you must navigate the expansive collection for the exhibition in question, which is sometimes located in the Anna Wintour Costume Center, and at other times tucked between the American Wing and the Impressionists. Well, those days are officially behind us.

What is the dress code of the 2026 Met Gala?

Yes, “Costume Art” is the theme, but there is usually also a dress code, which provides attendees with a clearer idea of how to dress for the event. For example, while last year’s theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” the theme was “Tailored for You”—hence why so many guests arrived in structured suits.

That being said, the dress code typically isn’t announced until much closer to the actual event. So we will likely have to wait a bit until we get more specifics on what the guests are expected to embody with their ensembles next year.