Walking the Met Gala red carpet always comes with momentous expectations and pressure. At least at the afterparty, you can kick off your heels, ditch the heavy jacket, and generally let loose — while still serving looks, of course. Attendees fanned out across the city after the big event for parties hosted by the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and more. Musgraves party took place at New York’s storied Boom Boom Room club, and celebs in attendance wore modified, dance-friendly versions of their red carpet looks, like Julia Garner’s mini-length take on her Stella McCartney column dress. Some opted to change into new outfits entirely — Kacey Musgraves changed into a slinky gold number, while Dan Levy went back to black. Here are some of the best looks from the super-exclusive Met Gala afterparties.

Kacey Musgraves Photo: Marc Patrick/BFA.com. Kacey Musgraves kept up the drama in a sparkling gold cocktail dress with a chain halter strap by Ralph Lauren.

Rihanna Photo by Gotham/GC Images Rihanna walked into her afterparty at Davide in a more casual take on the black Balenciaga she wore on the red carpet.

Megan Thee Stallion Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage It’s official “Hot Girl Fall,” but Meg wore a yellow party dress ready for any season to Rihanna’s party.

Kim Kardashian Photo by Gotham/GC Images Wither her gimp mask off, Kim Kardashian headed out into the night with Batman-like glasses.

Symone Photos: Marc Patrick/BFA.com. Symone went for playful teddy bears in her vintage Moschino cocktail dress.

Billie Eilish Once inside, Billie Eilish changed from her tulle Oscar de la Renta masterpiece into a breezier burgundy ODLR gown with a cape for her co-hosting duties.

Maisie Williams Photo: Marc Patrick/BFA.com. Maisie Williams ditched the skirt on her custom Reuben Selby outfit.

Hailee Steinfeld Photo: Marc Patrick/BFA.com. Hailee Steinfeld continued her bombshell transformation in another Iris Van Herpen piece.

Ella Emhoff, Julia Garner, Megan Rapinoe and Sharon Stone Photo: Marc Patrick/BFA.com. Ella Emhoff changed into a comfortable tiered party dress, while Julia Garner was party-ready in mini Stella McCartney. Megan Rapinoe changed into jeans, and Sharon Stone wore her signature white button-down and jacket.

Kendall Jenner Photo: @ matthewmwilliams. Kendall Jenner changed into a dramatic Givenchy cocktail dress with a giant red bow and serious chain hardware fine jewelry.

Mary J. Blige Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage Mary J. Blige wore a pink cutout gown to Rihanna’s afterparty.