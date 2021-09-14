Walking the Met Gala red carpet always comes with momentous expectations and pressure. At least at the afterparty, you can kick off your heels, ditch the heavy jacket, and generally let loose — while still serving looks, of course. Attendees fanned out across the city after the big event for parties hosted by the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and more. Musgraves party took place at New York’s storied Boom Boom Room club, and celebs in attendance wore modified, dance-friendly versions of their red carpet looks, like Julia Garner’s mini-length take on her Stella McCartney column dress. Some opted to change into new outfits entirely — Kacey Musgraves changed into a slinky gold number, while Dan Levy went back to black. Here are some of the best looks from the super-exclusive Met Gala afterparties.