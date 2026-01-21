Mia Goth Brings the Pickpocket Bag to Paris Fashion Week

The pickpocket-friendly bag has met its match in Mia Goth. At the Dior Men fall 2026 show in Paris today, the Frankenstein star toted a handbag that nearly toppled over itself. Intentionally, of course.

The accessory in question is Dior’s “Cigale” bag, a new silhouette designed by Jonathan Anderson for his debut womenswear show in October. (The name derives from an archival Dior dress that features a slouched skirt jutting out from the waist.) Anderson’s Cigale is unusual in its construction: the bag is designed with a singular top handle, meaning its contents are visible to anyone nearby, and boasts a bow detail at the center.

Goth’s sleek black version, finished with silver hardware, complemented her outfit nicely. She paired the It bag with a ruffled blouse and a longline pleated skirt.

Anderson designed the Cigale in a rainbow of colors for his spring 2026 show, from bold bubblegum pink and pistachio green to neutrals like caramel brown and jet black. But the British designer wasn’t the only creative director with the idea.

During the spring shows, brands seemed intent on keeping accessories just a little bit undone. At Chanel, Matthieu Blazy re-worked the label’s beloved flap bag into a deconstructed keepall with its facade all askew. Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez left single-strap Amazona 180s unzipped for their debut Loewe collection. And Fendi gave new meaning to their Peekaboo bags by having them fold at the front.

The practicality of the trend is still in question, especially when it concerns everyday wear. How does one even go about wearing a one-handle bag without all its contents spilling onto the floor?

But this afternoon in Paris, Goth proved that certain fashion statements are well worth the risk.