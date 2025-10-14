Mia Goth’s Daring Sheer Premiere Dress Is a Lavender Haze

Last night, Mia Goth continued to eschew method style for sheer dressing at the London Film Festival premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

The actor slipped into a lavender maxi-length dress from Conner Ives’s spring 2026 runway show. Its demure bateau neckline was offset by black undergarments and a fitted silhouette. Not only daring in the front, Goth’s dress was designed with train-like shoulder straps and an open-back that plunged to her waist. Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Goth finished off her ensemble with black sandal heels, an elegant updo with face-framing pieces, and jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

Goth plays Elizabeth Lavenza, the love interest of Oscar Issac’s Dr. Frankenstein. Jacob Elordi plays the movie’s famed monster.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Goth previously turned to the see-through look at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles last week. She sported an A-line lace dress from Jonathan Anderson’s debut womenswear collection for Dior—just days after it debuted on the Paris runways. While certainly more outré than Goth’s Conner Ives look, the dress stood apart from the Victorian-inspired costumes of del Toro’s Frankenstein.

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

With a film as visually rich as Frankenstein, Goth might have been tempted to go full-on method dressing. It’s something the actor has done in the past, most notably for Ti West’s horror trilogy—X, Pearl, and MaXXXine—where she cemented her status as Gen Z’s proprietor of dark and dramatic fashion.

Instead, Goth has embraced the sheer look with dresses fit for a Scream Queen of a different kind.