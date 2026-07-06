Mia Goth is a master at playing with perception. In Frankenstein, she was the sole source of melancholic sweetness in a fatal monster story. In the X horror trilogy, she embodied a multidimensional scream queen in two alternating roles. And at the world premiere of The Odyssey on July 6, she brought an air of dreamy Dior escapism to the backdrop of a violent Greek epic.

To mark the upcoming release of the highly-anticipated film in London, Goth wore a gown from the Dior’s cruise 2027 collection. Adorned in intricate beading details, the ultra-textured ensemble was softened with languid draping that cascaded into an asymmetrical silhouette. The fabric gathered to one hip with a bright blue floral appliqué, which added some off-kilter whimsy to the angelic look. In other words, it’s a dress that is more than meets the eye, much like Goth’s character in the upcoming epic.

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The Odyssey stars Goth as Melantho, a disloyal maidservant who, in the original tale, is hanged for her acts of betrayal. It’s a pretty grim ending for such otherworldly red-carpet world-building, but herein lies the allure of a classic Greek tale.

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This Dior pick is a particularly fitting choice for this promotional tour, as the brand’s cruise 2027 collection was based on the near-mystical nature of Hollywood lore. On the runway, Goth’s dress was styled with intentionally skewed visuals, including a single dangling fringe earring.

At the premiere, each actor leaned into this type of drama-filled opulence. Alongside Goth was Zendaya in a statuesque Valentino ensemble, Anne Hathaway in a strapless gauzy Dior gown and Lupita Nyong'o in a silver sheer slip with plunging sides. Every star embodied goddess-like glamour in their own ways.

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The Odyssey press tour aside, Goth is not unfamiliar with the power a specific visual can play in crafting a story. As she divulged in W’s Best Performances Issue earlier this year: “I will lie about pretty much anything if it means I’m going to get a job that I want.” When you look this good, we’re inclined to believe you.