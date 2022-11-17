During Michelle Obama’s tenure as First Lady she quickly became known for her great sense of style and support of burgeoning designers. Throughout her eight years in the White House, Obama presented a range of outfits that placed her in the canon of fashionable first ladies alongside the likes of Jackie O, and now, even though she has moved off of Pennsylvania Ave, she has proven that those looks were no fluke. She remains a style star. Obama is currently busy on tour promoting her new book, The Light We Carry, which means we’re being treated to another parade of ensembles from the former First Lady, and of course, she’s knocking it out of the park.

Obama began her press junket earlier this week with a stop by Today to see Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. For that appearance, Obama went bold, wearing a highlighter yellow set from Proenza Schouler, a designer she wore frequently throughout her time in the White House. The look came from the brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection and featured high-waisted pants with a very exaggerated, flowing bootcut, and a matching jacket decorated with silver buttons. Obama pulled her hair back and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and Anny Nord heels.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Then, it was time for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Obama opted to stick with the bold looks, grabbing an ensemble from the Michael Kors Collection spring/summer 2023 show. The outfit was perfect for ushering in the holiday season, as it included a gold, sparkly turtleneck, made more casual with the pairing of tan, oversized trousers.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Her best look, though, came on Tuesday night, when Obama took the stage in Washington DC to kick off her official tour with a discussion moderated by Ellen DeGeneres. For that event, Obama pulled out a Canadian tuxedo courtesy of Ganni’s resort 2023 collection. The set featured wide-leg, denim cargo pants with pockets on the sides of each leg, and a buttoned-up jacket that synched at the waist. Obama, and her stylist, Meredith Koop, then paired the look with some red patent leather Stuart Weitzman pumps and silver hoops. Obama also opted to wear her hair down naturally, something she spoke about during her discussion with DeGeneres. According to The Washington Post, Obama felt America were “just getting adjusted” to having a Black president when the Obamas were in the White House, so she opted to wear her hair straight during Barack’s time in office.

“Let me keep my hair straight,” she recalled thinking. “Let’s get healthcare passed.” The former First Lady noted that constituents “tripped out when Barack wore a tan suit,” so she assumed natural hair would cause an absolute uproar and distract from getting actual work done. Now, though, Obama has the freedom to wear her hair any way she wants, hence her look on Tuesday night.