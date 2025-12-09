On screen, Michelle Pfeiffer’s most famous costumes are often daring and graphic: that plunging little blue slip in her breakout role as Elvira Hancock in Scarface, Velma Von Tussle’s bouffant and furs in Hairspray, and of course Catwoman’s iconic shredded leather catsuit in Batman Returns. But on the red carpet, the actor tends to prefer her clothes simpler and a touch more buttoned up. Over the years, Pfeiffer has staked her claim as one of the most ardent supporters of formal suiting in all of Hollywood, showing up to major awards shows and movie premieres in head-to-toe business fashion.

Pfeiffer enjoys the suit in all its varieties. She’ll belt a tailored coat with a fit-and-flare Dior skirt, cover up a LBD with a tailored bolero jacket, or elevate a tuxedo vest with sheer gloves. Of course, the star isn’t immune to a non-suiting moment. She’s just as likely to turn up to the Oscars, Golden Globes, or her latest film premiere in a full C.E.O ensemble as she is a show-stopping gown emblazoned with crystals and elegant embroideries. In some ways, she’s been doing takes on “quiet luxury” and “office siren” dressing since before people who popularized those terms on TikTok were even born. Here, take a look through Pfeiffer’s best style moments, from 1982 until now.

1982: Grease 2 Premiere Betty Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Pfeiffer’s singular fashion sense was strong from the start. For one of her first red carpets in 1982, she wore a black camisole, a white skirt, and sheer stockings with sandals.

1985: King David Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At a 1985, the actor styled an oversized men’s suit jacket with edge by pairing it with a distressed crop top.

1987: AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Salute Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Even LBDs, like the one Pfeiffer wore to a 1987 gala in Los Angeles, are given the suiting treatment.

1988: Academy Awards Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images For her first trip to the Oscars in 1988, where she was nominated for her part in Dangerous Liaisons, Pfeiffer wore a simple suit and oh-so ’80s hair.

1990: Golden Globe Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Pfeiffer paired her natural curls with a bateau neck dress when she won a Golden Globe in 1990.

1990: Academy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the Oscars that year, she wore another black dress, this time pairing it with ladylike pearls and a patent leather clutch.

1991: Golden Globe Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Pfeiffer went full glitz and glam at the 1991 Golden Globes in a sequined dress.

1992: Frankie and Johnny Los Angeles Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images She channeled David Bowie at a 1992 premiere in a black suit and bouffant hair.

1992: Batman Returns Premiere Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images Though she wore shiny black leather in the film, she wore brown suede to the premiere.

1994: Golden Globe Awards MediaPunch/Archive Photos/Getty Images Although Pfeiffer married her husband David Kelly in 1993, she was still in her bridal era at the Golden Globes in 1994. She wore a wedding white suit overlayed with a sheer scarf.

1994: Emmy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images One of Pfeiffer’s more risqué style moments came at the 1994 Emmys when she wore this Carrie Bradshaw-esque mini dress and gladiator heels.

1995: SAG Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The actor again leaned into bridal aesthetics for a red carpet outing with her husband.

1998: Emmy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the 1998 Emmys, Pfeiffer tripled down on sparkle in a crystallized top, skirt, and evening bag.

2002: AFI Awards Monty Brinton/WireImage/Getty Images She put a Y2K spin on her signature suit with clear Bayonetta glasses.

2002: White Oleander Hollywood Premiere Chris Weeks/FilmMagic/Getty Images A simple black blouse and white trousers were the choice for Pfeiffer when she attended a 2002 premiere.

2004: Night of Stars Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The actor paired her plunge satin dress with statement earrings and glowing skin.

2007: Hairspray Premiere Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images At the Hairspray premiere in 2007, Pfeiffer opted for body-con monochrome with silver accents.

2008: SAG Awards Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While this brown dress Pfeiffer wore to the 2008 SAG Awards was nice, all eyes were on her new beauty look: a brunette, chin-length bob with layers.

2010: Academy Awards GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images At the Oscars in 2010, Pfeiffer went full Hollywood in a one-shoulder red dress with rosettes.

2013: The Family Berlin Premiere picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images She again turned to the remixed suit for a 2013 premiere in Berlin.

2017: Murder on the Orient Express World Premiere Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After time away from the red carpet, Pfeiffer returned to glory in 2017 with this metallic stunner.

2018: Golden Globe Awards David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In solidarity with the Time's Up movement, Pfeiffer wore black Dior couture to the 2018 Golden Globes.

2022: The First Lady Premiere Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She tapped into the sheer shoe craze at The First Lady premiere, pairing mesh heels with a sleek Celine look.

2023: Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Premiere Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images In recent years, Pfeiffer has taken a decidedly minimal approach to red carpet dressing. Case in point: this fitted Saint Laurent dress and gold bangles.