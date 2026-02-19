It’s been a long winter, but Michelle Yeoh is here to help you warm up with a burst of springtime glamour. Yesterday, the actor brightened up an already sunny occasion—having her name go down on the Hollywood Walk of Fame—with a Dior look worthy of the milestone.

Met by close friends, family, and collaborators including Jon M. Chu and her Everything Everywhere All At Once co-star Ke Huy Quan, Yeoh stepped out to the event in a sunflower yellow dress from Jonathan Anderson’s pre-fall 2026 collection for Dior. It featured fluid drapes along the bodice and skirt. A green foliage motif added to the garden-party mood. Yeoh added sparkle to her look with her accessory choices. She wore metallic Roger Vivier pumps, silver chandelier earrings, and a Richard Mille Rm 037 watch.

Unique Nicole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yeoh’s star ceremony on the Walk of Fame comes after a whirlwind past few years—marked, notably, by an Oscar win for EEAAO—in a career that’s spanned decades.

“To the fans around the world, to my Yeoh family—my brother and [his] beautiful wife surprised me, they came all the way from Malaysia yesterday,” Yeoh said in her speech. “My husband, who is not here, because I gave him permission to go to India, and my Todt family, thank you all for surrounding me with love, for being my safe harbor and for helping me stay true to my own North Star.”