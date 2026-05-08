Even rockstars enjoy a night at the ballet—just ask Mick Jagger. Last night, the singer and his fiancée, former ballerina Melanie Hamrick, stepped out for an elegant evening at the New York City Ballet’s Spring Gala. For the occasion, both Jagger and Hamrick opted for surprising fashion choices that leaned into rock 'n' roll-worthy style.

Hamrick sparkled on the red carpet at Lincoln Center in a strapless silver gown, featuring ombré sequins for added glitz. Her mirrored silver pumps provided a dash of high-shine metallics, alongside a pair of thin diamond drop earrings. A gleaming diamond bracelet and small pale pink clutch finished her ensemble with added hints of texture.

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Meanwhile, Jagger opted to ditch the traditional tuxedo for more eclectic suiting. His black jack, trimmed with inverted white lace, comes from Bode (the never-not-cool American menswear lable, that, incidentally, is also a favorite of Harry Styles). Underneath, he wore a shirt and pants in midnight blue and added a pair of unexpected black hiking boots. A true rock stars style will always keep people guessing.

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The moment marked a rare outing for the Jagger and Hamrick, who became engaged earlier this year after a decade of dating. The pair alread share one child together. As gala season continues, it’s clear there’s always room for a fashion surprise on the red carpet—especially with a bit of rockstar flair.