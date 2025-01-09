How Anora Breakout Mikey Madison Became Fashion’s New Red Carpet Star
Mikey Madison isn’t necessarily new to Hollywood—she earned her chops in projects like Scream, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, and the comedy series Better Things. But the 25-year-old’s career-defining turn as Ani, the titular sex worker of Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning film Anora, has cemented her as a breakout star both on and off the theater screen.
Madison’s fashion star skyrocketed at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival where she hit the croisette in demure Chanel couture outfits. A partnership with the celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi (who has worked with names like Jennifer Lawrence and Riley Keough) laid the groundwork for Madison’s red carpet style in the months to come. The actress certainly has a preference for minimal designs from labels like Fendi, Prada, and Louis Vuitton, but is also willing to take a few risks every now and then—the cherry-red Schiaparelli dress, designed entirely out of acyclic nails, that Madison wore to the New York Anora premiere certainly comes to mind.
So, as the 2025 awards season continues to take shape, see all Mikey Madison’s best red carpet moments, here.
2025: National Board Of Review Gala
Madison has taken a liking to understated satin designs such as this cold-shoulder Louis Vuitton number she wore to the NBR Gala in 2025.
2025: Golden Globe Awards
The actress lit up the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet in a gold foil Bottega Veneta dress designed by the house’s former creative director Matthieu Blazy.
2025: Palm Springs International Film Awards
While Madison often prefers dark chocolate browns and blacks, she went with a baby-doll pink dress by Miu Miu for the 2025 awards.
2024: British Independent Film Awards
Madison had top fashion houses clamoring to dress her throughout 2024. But at the British Film Independent Film Awards that year, she opted for a John Galliano-era Dior dress designed in sheer lace.
2024: Gotham Awards
The actress did her version of the lingerie dressing trend with this two-piece Schiaparelli set.
2024: Governors Awards
At the 2024 Governors Awards, Madison looked elegant in a satin cherry-red dress from Prada.
2024: LACMA Art+Film Gala
Madison chose a bridal white Gucci look, complete with a statement train at the back, to wear for the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala.
2024: SCAD Savannah Film Festival
The star attended the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in a ruffled Celine party dress.
2024: Academy Museum Gala
In this metallic Louis Vuitton sparkler, Madison certainly stood out at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala.
2024: Anora New York Premiere
You could say Madison “nailed” this Anora premiere look. Her red Schiaparelli look was designed with hundreds of acrylic nails.
2024: Zurich Film Festival
The actress’s Rodarte mermaid dress paired nicely with her red lipstick and slicked-back hair.
2024: BFI London Film Festival
Madison slipped into a blinged-out black dress from Prada at the BFI London Film Festival.
2024: Anora Los Angeles Premiere
Madison’s cold-shoulder Proenza Schouler look featured just the right amount of fringe along the bottom.
2024: New York Film Festival
For the NYFF premiere of Anora, the actress donned a chocolate brown look from Gucci designer Sabato de Sarno.
2024: Deauville American Film Festival
A rare patterned moment in Chanel couture at the Deauville American Film Festival.
2024: Toronto International Film Festival
Madison draped herself in this ivory Fendi number, paired with gold jewelry, at the 2024 TIFF.
2024: Lady in the Lake Premiere
Madison’s black and white Schiaparelli look included the outline of an exposed bra and thong.
2024: Cannes Film Festival
Anora debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 where it won the event’s Palme d’Or prize. Prior to the film’s premiere, Madison picked out this Chanel couture skirt and embroidered bra top to wear on the croisette.
2022: Better Things Season 5 Premiere
The definition of a plunging neckline.
2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
She went for golden metal mesh for the annual VF shindig.
2019: Better Things Season 3 Premiere
Madison went for an unapologetic yellow.
2019: Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood Premiere
Madison proved her big screen bonafides in this Tarantino film.
2017: Better Things Season 2 Premiere
Madison opted for this chic set.