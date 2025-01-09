How Anora Breakout Mikey Madison Became Fashion’s New Red Carpet Star

Mikey Madison isn’t necessarily new to Hollywood—she earned her chops in projects like Scream, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, and the comedy series Better Things. But the 25-year-old’s career-defining turn as Ani, the titular sex worker of Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning film Anora, has cemented her as a breakout star both on and off the theater screen.

Madison’s fashion star skyrocketed at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival where she hit the croisette in demure Chanel couture outfits. A partnership with the celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi (who has worked with names like Jennifer Lawrence and Riley Keough) laid the groundwork for Madison’s red carpet style in the months to come. The actress certainly has a preference for minimal designs from labels like Fendi, Prada, and Louis Vuitton, but is also willing to take a few risks every now and then—the cherry-red Schiaparelli dress, designed entirely out of acyclic nails, that Madison wore to the New York Anora premiere certainly comes to mind.

So, as the 2025 awards season continues to take shape, see all Mikey Madison’s best red carpet moments, here.

2025: National Board Of Review Gala TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images Madison has taken a liking to understated satin designs such as this cold-shoulder Louis Vuitton number she wore to the NBR Gala in 2025.

2025: Golden Globe Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress lit up the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet in a gold foil Bottega Veneta dress designed by the house’s former creative director Matthieu Blazy.

2025: Palm Springs International Film Awards Variety/Variety/Getty Images While Madison often prefers dark chocolate browns and blacks, she went with a baby-doll pink dress by Miu Miu for the 2025 awards.

2024: British Independent Film Awards Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images Madison had top fashion houses clamoring to dress her throughout 2024. But at the British Film Independent Film Awards that year, she opted for a John Galliano-era Dior dress designed in sheer lace.

2024: Gotham Awards Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images The actress did her version of the lingerie dressing trend with this two-piece Schiaparelli set.

2024: Governors Awards Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2024 Governors Awards, Madison looked elegant in a satin cherry-red dress from Prada.

2024: LACMA Art+Film Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Madison chose a bridal white Gucci look, complete with a statement train at the back, to wear for the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

2024: SCAD Savannah Film Festival Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The star attended the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in a ruffled Celine party dress.

2024: Academy Museum Gala Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images In this metallic Louis Vuitton sparkler, Madison certainly stood out at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala.

2024: Anora New York Premiere Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You could say Madison “nailed” this Anora premiere look. Her red Schiaparelli look was designed with hundreds of acrylic nails.

2024: Zurich Film Festival Joshua Sammer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress’s Rodarte mermaid dress paired nicely with her red lipstick and slicked-back hair.

2024: BFI London Film Festival Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Madison slipped into a blinged-out black dress from Prada at the BFI London Film Festival.

2024: Anora Los Angeles Premiere VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Madison’s cold-shoulder Proenza Schouler look featured just the right amount of fringe along the bottom.

2024: New York Film Festival Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the NYFF premiere of Anora, the actress donned a chocolate brown look from Gucci designer Sabato de Sarno.

2024: Deauville American Film Festival Francois G. Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A rare patterned moment in Chanel couture at the Deauville American Film Festival.

2024: Toronto International Film Festival Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Madison draped herself in this ivory Fendi number, paired with gold jewelry, at the 2024 TIFF.

2024: Lady in the Lake Premiere Variety/Variety/Getty Images Madison’s black and white Schiaparelli look included the outline of an exposed bra and thong.

2024: Cannes Film Festival Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images Anora debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 where it won the event’s Palme d’Or prize. Prior to the film’s premiere, Madison picked out this Chanel couture skirt and embroidered bra top to wear on the croisette.

2022: Better Things Season 5 Premiere CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images The definition of a plunging neckline.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images She went for golden metal mesh for the annual VF shindig.

2019: Better Things Season 3 Premiere Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Madison went for an unapologetic yellow.

2019: Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Madison proved her big screen bonafides in this Tarantino film.