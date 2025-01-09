FASHION

How Anora Breakout Mikey Madison Became Fashion’s New Red Carpet Star

by Matthew Velasco
Mikey Madison isn’t necessarily new to Hollywood—she earned her chops in projects like Scream, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, and the comedy series Better Things. But the 25-year-old’s career-defining turn as Ani, the titular sex worker of Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning film Anora, has cemented her as a breakout star both on and off the theater screen.

Madison’s fashion star skyrocketed at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival where she hit the croisette in demure Chanel couture outfits. A partnership with the celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi (who has worked with names like Jennifer Lawrence and Riley Keough) laid the groundwork for Madison’s red carpet style in the months to come. The actress certainly has a preference for minimal designs from labels like Fendi, Prada, and Louis Vuitton, but is also willing to take a few risks every now and then—the cherry-red Schiaparelli dress, designed entirely out of acyclic nails, that Madison wore to the New York Anora premiere certainly comes to mind.

So, as the 2025 awards season continues to take shape, see all Mikey Madison’s best red carpet moments, here.

2025: National Board Of Review Gala

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Madison has taken a liking to understated satin designs such as this cold-shoulder Louis Vuitton number she wore to the NBR Gala in 2025.

2025: Golden Globe Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress lit up the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet in a gold foil Bottega Veneta dress designed by the house’s former creative director Matthieu Blazy.

2025: Palm Springs International Film Awards

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

While Madison often prefers dark chocolate browns and blacks, she went with a baby-doll pink dress by Miu Miu for the 2025 awards.

2024: British Independent Film Awards

Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

Madison had top fashion houses clamoring to dress her throughout 2024. But at the British Film Independent Film Awards that year, she opted for a John Galliano-era Dior dress designed in sheer lace.

2024: Gotham Awards

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

The actress did her version of the lingerie dressing trend with this two-piece Schiaparelli set.

2024: Governors Awards

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2024 Governors Awards, Madison looked elegant in a satin cherry-red dress from Prada.

2024: LACMA Art+Film Gala

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Madison chose a bridal white Gucci look, complete with a statement train at the back, to wear for the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

2024: SCAD Savannah Film Festival

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The star attended the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in a ruffled Celine party dress.

2024: Academy Museum Gala

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

In this metallic Louis Vuitton sparkler, Madison certainly stood out at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala.

2024: Anora New York Premiere

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You could say Madison “nailed” this Anora premiere look. Her red Schiaparelli look was designed with hundreds of acrylic nails.

2024: Zurich Film Festival

Joshua Sammer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress’s Rodarte mermaid dress paired nicely with her red lipstick and slicked-back hair.

2024: BFI London Film Festival

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madison slipped into a blinged-out black dress from Prada at the BFI London Film Festival.

2024: Anora Los Angeles Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Madison’s cold-shoulder Proenza Schouler look featured just the right amount of fringe along the bottom.

2024: New York Film Festival

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the NYFF premiere of Anora, the actress donned a chocolate brown look from Gucci designer Sabato de Sarno.

2024: Deauville American Film Festival

Francois G. Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A rare patterned moment in Chanel couture at the Deauville American Film Festival.

2024: Toronto International Film Festival

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madison draped herself in this ivory Fendi number, paired with gold jewelry, at the 2024 TIFF.

2024: Lady in the Lake Premiere

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Madison’s black and white Schiaparelli look included the outline of an exposed bra and thong.

2024: Cannes Film Festival

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Anora debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 where it won the event’s Palme d’Or prize. Prior to the film’s premiere, Madison picked out this Chanel couture skirt and embroidered bra top to wear on the croisette.

2022: Better Things Season 5 Premiere

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

The definition of a plunging neckline.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She went for golden metal mesh for the annual VF shindig.

2019: Better Things Season 3 Premiere

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madison went for an unapologetic yellow.

2019: Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Madison proved her big screen bonafides in this Tarantino film.

2017: Better Things Season 2 Premiere

Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madison opted for this chic set.