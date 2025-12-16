Mikey Madison Turns to Galliano-Era Dior for the Perfect Party Dress

Amy Madigan delivered a career-defining performance in Weapons, and Mikey Madison found just the perfect outfit to wear while hosting a screening in her honor. Last night, the Oscar winner stepped out to a celebration of the Zach Cregger film in Los Angeles in a babydoll party dress rooted in runway history.

Madison turned to John Galliano’s cult tenure at the Dior. She chose a peach slip dress from Galliano’s fall 2005 show, which was viewed as a surprisingly commercial collection at the time, especially compared to the designer’s extravagant couture offerings. The piece featured a simple silhouette composed of a plunging V-shaped neckline and a semi-sheer skirt with a frilled hem. More prominent were its accents: silver sequins along the bust and a feminine bow detail that extended down the front.

Madison styled the archival number with a suede coat with fur trim that she wore loosely over her shoulders. Aquazurra shoes completed the ensemble.

Madison has been on a Dior streak of late, having been recently named a global brand ambassador for the French house. But, until last night, the actor’s Dior looks had been exclusively from its newly-appointed creative director, Jonathan Anderson.

Galliano’s tenure at the brand, which lasted from 1997 to 2011, is one of the most beloved and heavily referenced eras of any designer among recent history. His theatrical creations were the pinnacle of early aughts excess. And while this party dress is one of the more pared-back hallmarks of Galliano-era Dior—fitting for an intimate setting of a film screening, however—expect Madison to channel some of the designer’s more audacious creations as the 2026 awards season unfolds.