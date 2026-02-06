In true Italian fashion, the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony unfolded with culture, music, and, of course, fashion at the forefront. Held at Milan’s San Siro Stadium, with simultaneous ceremonies in Cortina, Livigno, and Predazzo, the kickoff leaned into a theme of harmony with distinct Italian flair.

The show began with a balletic opening sequence inspired by the work of Italian sculptor Antonio Canova. Then entered Mariah Carey, dressed in a glimmering Roberto Cavalli gown and plume cape, to perform a medley in Italian and English that included a cover of the 1958 song “Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volare).” Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti led a parade of catwalkers dressed in red, white, and green Giorgio Armani to form the Italian flag. The moment paid tribute to Armani, who passed away in September 2025, and recognized the brand’s status as the official outfitter of the Italian national team. In between all that were tributes to Italian classical composers, various dance numbers, and a surprise Taylor Swift cameo.

Following the grandeur, the athletes then made their official entrances in what has become known as the Parade of Nations. There, the countries entered in style, outfitted in luxury labels native to their nations. (Team USA wore head-to-toe Ralph Lauren looks, of course.)

Here, take in best moments from the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Mariah Carey performs during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Vittoria Ceretti, flag bearer for Milano, holds the Italian flag as models walk in Giorgio Armani–designed creations.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Italian performer Laura Pausini sings the national anthem.

David Davies - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images A view of performers during the opening ceremony.

Fabrizio Carabelli - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Italian singer and actor Matilda De Angelis played conductor.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Cupid (played by Claudio Coviello) and Psyche (Antonella Albano) perform a tribute to Italian beauty.

DeFodi Images/DeFodi Images/Getty Images Aerial actors perform next to the rings symbolizing the city and mountain.

David Davies - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Rainbow-clad performers during the opening ceremony.

Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Members of the Corazzieri raise Italy’s flag.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Actors dressed as a symbol of Italian fashion.

WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images Australia's Hektor Giotopoulos Moore, Brendan Corey, and Jason Chan parade during the opening ceremony with fellow Australians.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh and husband Jean Todt sat in the audience.

Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore appeared in a gold-and-silver catsuit.