The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2025

Milan did not disappoint when it came to its offerings this fashion week, with Marni, Prada, Bottega Veneta, and more staging shows that had us craving the garments and accessories for spring/summer 2025. But if you don’t have the patience for Ferragamo to release those drop-waist trenches or Gucci to finally sell those Jackie O.-inspired sets, you’re not completely out of luck. Outside the shows, attendees put on a fashionable display of their own, providing inspiration in the form of outfits you can recreate right now. Matching sets took over the Italian city, from the tailored variety to more relaxed wool ensembles. Plus, guests proved Mary Janes are still very much in style, and over-the-knee boots are making a comeback, though they have some competition from their chunkier, mid-calf counterparts. Keep scrolling to see how the Milan Fashion Week guests styled all these pieces and more.

