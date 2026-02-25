The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2026

The spectators are just clearing out of Milan following the end of the Olympics, which means there’s now room for editors, models, and buyers to take over. It’s time for fashion’s version of the winter games—a week of runways, presentations, and parties, where designers and brands will be showered with attention and applause.

Who will take home the gold this season, perhaps one of the debuts? There are quite a few coming out of Milan. Maria Grazia Chiuri will present her first collection for Fendi, while Meryll Rogge is set to debut for Marni and, finally, Demna for Gucci. Perhaps Emporio Armani will get a spot on the podium with its first collection under the creative direction of Silvana Armani and Leo Dell’Orco. The label will have to beat out other worthy contenders like Ferragamo, Roberto Cavalli, and Bottega Veneta. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons are fan favorites thanks to their work at Prada, but ACT N°1, Fila, and GCDS are all returning to the schedule after their respective absences, and are sure to shake things up. Additionally, there are a handful of newcomers, who will be sure to provide upsets.

Of course, the gold, silver, and bronze medals were already handed out, and the true competition ended with the Olympics’s closing ceremony earlier this week. While no prizes will be distributed during MFW, there are always those collections that elicit the most oohs, aahs, and, above all, buzz. Starting with Diesel and ending with Giorgio Armani, the week is promising just as much excitement as that provided by American figure skating gold medalist Alysa Liu. Keep checking back here as we track all the best looks of Milan Fashion Week fall 2026.

