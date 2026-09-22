The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2027

Milan Fashion Week kicks off on September 22 with Prada, a fitting start to what is set to be a busy week. After Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons offer up their latest for the brand, 53 more shows and 88 presentations will follow, making for an exciting few days in the Italian fashion capital.

It has been a big year for Milan already, thanks to the Winter Olympics held there in February, and The Devil Wears Prada sequel attracting hundreds of thousands of tourists to the city. But while sports and movies are well and good, fashion is what Milan does best, which is likely why Vogue opted to host its annual Vogue World event in the city this season.

But that is just the tip of the iceberg. Bottega Veneta, Diesel, and Max Mara will show in Milan, per usual. There is actually only one debut set to take place this year: Simone Rizzo and Loris Messina, founders of Sunnei, will present their first collection for Moschino. Expectations are high for the pair, who are known for the stunt-heavy shows at Sunnei. Hopefully, they can bring that same whimsy to Moschino.

Elsewhere, Meryll Rogge will continue to share her vision for Marni, Maria Grazia Chiuri showcases her sophomore collection for Fendi, and Demna will return with more Gucci. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until February to see Dario Vitale’s first collection for Emporio Armani, as he won’t debut until next season, but there is still much to see in Milan. You aren’t going to want to miss a moment from the runways, so keep checking back here as we stay updated on the best moments from the second stop of fashion month.

Diesel Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Diesel Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Diesel Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Diesel Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Diesel Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Prada Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Prada Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Prada Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Prada Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Prada Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Prada Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Prada Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Prada Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Prada Photo by Estrop/Getty Images