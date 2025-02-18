Miley Cyrus’s two very special dates for the SNL50 anniversary special on Sunday evening? Her mom Tish Cyrus and her longtime boyfriend Maxx Morando.

The star-studded evening was a rare public appearance for Cyrus, 32, and Morando, 26. Cyrus slipped into a one-shoulder black dress that riffed on a tuxedo jacket. Morando, a singer and drummer for the band Liily, stayed cool in a tan workwear jacket, baggy pants, and white sneakers. During the special, Miley paid tribute to the late Irish singer Sinèad O’Connor with a rendition of her song “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Two days prior on Valentine’s Day, Cyrus and Morando stepped out to another SNL event in all-black looks. Cyrus opted for a leather Cavalli number while Morando stayed simple in a windbreaker and dress pants.

Arturo Holmes/Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Cyrus and Morando, who were first linked in December 2021 after meeting on a blind date, have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. They were first seen at a Gucci event that same year and periodically pop up at various events together—though usually backstage, like at last month’s Grammys where Cyrus won for her collaboration, “II Most Wanted” with Beyoncé.

During a November 2024 interview, Cyrus opened up about her relationship with Morrando, whom she worked with on her album Endless Summer Vacation. “He’s very similar to me,” Cyrus said, adding “We just don’t take life too seriously.”

“He looks at life really differently than I do” she explained, citing the six year age gap. “He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters. … Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I’m like, ‘Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?’ And he’s like, ‘On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.’”

“I worked with my dad forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other. I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much.”