Miley Cyrus seems to be moving into her next era by looking into the past. Over the past few days of her visit to New York City, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter has made a departure from her typical personal style—she’s a big fan of Alessandro Michele’s Gucci—and dug (relatively) deep into the runway’s archives. The vintage kick started off Sunday, when Cyrus went to see a Broadway production of Chicago starring Pamela Anderson. (The pair has known each other for a few years; Anderson once joined Cyrus on the stage of a stop on her Dead Petz, toting a sign that read “Save the Whales.”) While out on the town, she took the opportunity to resurrect John Galliano’s fall 2000 collection for Dior. She and her stylist, Bradley Kenneth, selected the look with the most cheetah print: a bodysuit topped with gold lace, paired with a skirt with a just barely fastened skirt loosely slung around her hips.

Cyrus didn’t stop there. Later that evening, she swapped out the ensemble for a lingerie-like black mini dress that also dated back to Galliano’s storied tenure at the maison. Cyrus Instagrammed the look with enthusiasm, captioning the carousel “Photo me pronto. I’m in Galliano.” The next day brought even more of his designs for Dior, this time a silky cherry-red dress that appears to date back to the early aughts, topped off with a chain belt that, per a fan account, dates back to the spring 2003 season.

Tish Cyrus, Pamela Anderson, and Miley Cyrus at a Broadway production of Chicago in New York City on May 15, 2022. Courtesy of @mileycyrus Model Diana Meszaros walks the runway of the fall 2000 John Galliano for Christian Dior show in Paris, February 2000. Photo by Pierre Verdy/AFP via Getty Images INFO 1/2

This isn’t the first time Cyrus has showcased her love of Galliano, but he isn’t the only designer who’s been catching her eye in the fashion archives. For an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, she threw it back to Alexander McQueen’s spring 2004 collection, wearing a pale peach silk dress with a built-in corset. Clearly, she and Kenneth are on a roll.