Miley Cyrus is truly living the best of both worlds. At the world premiere of the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special last night, the musician leaned all the way into her Disney Channel roots, stepping out in a shimmering, self-referential look that doubled as the ultimate piece of merch.

Cyrus blended her tween television alter-ego and her high-fashion sensibilities into a custom Rabanne look based on an outfit from the brand’s spring 2024 runway show. The outfit started off with a cropped white baby tee featuring a sketch of Hannah and silver star motifs. It was layered underneath a dress that went full pop star fantasy with a glimmering metallic skirt complete with a thigh-high leg slit. The outfit’s chainmail cowl neck, placed meticulously as to not cover the graphic, complemented Cyrus’s choice of silver Marli jewels.

Naturally, a look this self-referential calls for equally considered beauty. Cyrus delivered in the form of blonde curtain bangs—a modern take on Hannah’s platinum blonde fringe—and textured layers that fell past her shoulders. Black eyeliner, a nude lip, and glowing skin leaned into the grunge aughts aesthetic.

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Joining Cyrus at the premiere were her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, along with family members including her mother, Tish Cyrus, and older sister, Brandi Cyrus. She also reunited with her Hannah Montana co-stars: Cody Linley, Jason Earles, Ilona Maher, Lainey Wilson, Moises Arias, Shanica Knowles and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle.

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Earlier in the day, Cyrus reflected on the full-circle point in her relationship with her Hannah Montana past. “I’ve worked so hard to get to the place where Miley is recognizable in the same way that Hannah once was,” she told Good Morning America on Tuesday. “And so I felt like there would be this happy hybrid by I was, I'd give myself some bangs and blonde and put in my little clip in, but I still got to feel like Miley.”