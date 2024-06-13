ADD TO CART

Minimalist Staples for a Cool Summer

Easy essentials to wear all season.

by Christina Holevas
Malgosia Bela wears a Valentino Couture dress. Photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth, styled by Joe McKenna.
It’s summertime, and the living is easy. But how’s the getting dressed going? While the unofficial slogan of the muggy months might be “wear as little as possible (and bring a sweater for air conditioning)” adhering to that philosophy, without feeling underdressed, can be easier said than done. Shedding the layers that accompany us during colder months is liberating, but it can be intimidating too. With fewer items to fill out our looks, every piece really counts: Outfits that don’t lean on adornments or extras require the best possible basics to really shine. For summer, that means sleek dresses and skirts, simple lightweight trousers and tees, and the perfect easy accessories. Luckily, we minimalists are spoiled with choices this season, from long standing favorites like The Row and Jil Sander, as well as newer contemporary brands like St. Agni and Eterne. Scroll through for foolproof pieces that will keep you looking polished and staying cool this summer.

Sleek Dresses

Strapless Maxi Dress
$600
Matteau
Barb Maxi Dress
$460
Leset
Gwyneth Slip Dress
$98
J.Crew
Janah Midi Dress
$1,290
The Row

Elegant Shoes

String Sandals
$450
Emme Parsons
Iro Ballerina Flats
$100
Ancient Greek Sandals
Leather Sandals
$890
Jil Sander
Wedge Sandals
$320
St. Agni

Easy Blouses

Adiran One Shoulder Top
$320
Loulou Studio
Relaxed Oxford Shirt
$88
Everlane
Linen Shirt
$390
Another Tomorrow
Tie Back Strapless Top
$185
St. Agni

Beachy Bags

Santa Croce Tote Bag
$557
Dragon Diffusion
Large Bucket Bag
$190
COS
XL Mesh Shoulder Bag
$1,600
Alaia
Ornellia Bucket Bag
$298
Reformation

Everyday Trousers

Adriel Wide Leg Pants
$695
Nili Lotan
Sperro Double Pleat Pants
$306
$510
Studio Nicholson
High Waist Bias Pants
$365
Vince
Gale Bias Pants
$136
$198
Reformation

Polished Shorts

Knee Length Shorts
$360
Toteme
Straight Mid-Rise Shorts
$49.99
Mango
Jenny Pleated Shorts
$790
Proenza Schouler
Zinia Shorts
$290
Loulou Studio

Go-To Tees and Tanks

Ribbed Tank
$95
Re/Done
Knitted Tank
$330
Toteme
Kelly T-Shirt
$78
Leset
90s Tank
$95
Eterne

Chic Swimwear

The Bralette
$100
Tropic of C
The C Bottom
$100
Tropic of C
Carrara Two Tone Swimsuit
$370
Marysia
Les Essentiels Aquarelle Swimsuit
$415
Eres
The Balconette
$160
Anemos
The High Waist Cheeky Bottom
$140
Anemos

Swishy Skirts

Harper Skirt
$435
Kallmeyer
Scarf Hem Skirt
$375
Helmut Lang
Giulietta Skirt
$198
Doen
Dream Maxi
$78
Everlane

Classic Sunnies

1969c
$525
Khaite x Oliver Peoples
Sunglasses
$170
Ray Ban
Sartet Square Frame Sunglasses
$820
Jacques Marie Mage
Bibi Sunglasses
$260
DMY Studios