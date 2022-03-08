Miuccia Prada saw the Internet’s quick fatigue that came after her spring 2022 ready-to-wear mini skirts suddenly became seemingly the only pieces stylists were pulling for their celebrities’ event and magazine covers and she said, “Fine, I’ll give you more options.” At the Miu Miu fall 2022 ready-to-wear show on Tuesday morning, Prada provided a second act to the mini story, presenting even more versions of the ultra cropped pieces that caused quite the stir last season—pleated, tennis-like skirts that skimmed the upper thigh, plaid crops barely longer than the two belts that held them up, and even shorts with their own, high-up hem.

But the minis weren’t just reserved for the runway. As the women (and men!) walked, the front row took in the new collection, pulling down on their own cropped hems, so as not to flash anyone across the aisle. The front row sect, per usual, donned Prada’s top looks from last season, meaning the mini skirts were just as ubiquitous off the runway as on. Actress Kaitlyn Dever showed up in a dark blue Miu Miu suit set, which consisted of a cropped jacket, and of course an even more cropped skirt. Violet Chachki mixed things up a bit with a crystal-embellished khaki mini, while actress Camila Mendes embraced the crop without fully committing, opting for a jean skirt that’s, honestly, long considering the collection.

Looking through photos from the front row evokes an experience familiar to looking at the runway pictures last season, with almost every look on display once again. Influencer and designer Xenia Adonts opted for the set previously worn by Anna Dello Russo, while actor and influencer Molly Chiang nabbed the one worn by Nicole Kidman on Vanity Fair. No matter where you looked during the presentation, nary a midriff nor a thigh was covered—not in the front row, or on the runway, proving that, for yet another season, skin is most definitely in.