Charlotte Casiraghi Brings a Burst of Chanel Yellow to Monaco National Day

Charlotte Casiraghi isn’t afraid of a little color. The granddaughter of Princess Grace Kelly was a literal bright spot today as the royal House of Grimaldi stepped out for the Monaco National Day.

While Casiraghi lacks an official royal title, her style is perhaps the most adored of the current Monegasque royal family. Likely because in addition to being a socialite, journalist, equestrian, and keen aficionado of philosophy, she’s also been a Chanel muse practically since birth (her mother, Princess Caroline, was a longtime friend of late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, and Charlotte is almost always seated in the brand’s front row during fashion week). Naturally, she opted for an iteration of the house’s classic tweed skirt suit, though this time in an electric lemon.

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Though Casiraghi’s choice of color stood out, the rest of the family was equally as stylish. Her 26-year-old half-sister, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, contrasted her in head-to-toe black with a statement chapeau.

PLS Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Known as the “La Fête du Prince,” or “the Prince’s Holiday,” the celebration began with a military procession led by Prince Albert II, the family’s crowned leader. Clad in military garb, the monarch matched with his son and heir apparent, Prince Jacques. They were joined by his wife, Princess Charlene, and Jacques’s twin sister, Princess Gabriella.

Charlene, known for her elegant style, dressed up in an all-white suit that featured a tailored coat and wide-leg trousers. She accessorized with a veiled fastener at her signature bold lip color. Princess Gabriella, 10, wore an all-red outfit.

SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stefano Casiraghi, Princess Caroline’s son, and his wife, Beatrice Borromeo, recently welcomed their first daughter, Bianca Carolina Marta, in October. This was Beatrice’s first appearance since giving birth, and she naturally dressed to the nines. She wore a grey Dior dress, black gloves, and a ladylike handbag designed by the French house’s new creative director, Jonathan Anderson.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images