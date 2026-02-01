Moncler Grenoble Goes West for Fall 2026

Under a full moon and clear skies, Moncler Grenoble staged its fall 2026 runway show in Aspen on Saturday night. The presentation marked the first time the Italian luxury house has taken over a U.S. ski destination, following recent alpine extravaganzas in Courchevel and St. Moritz—a move that brought a distinctly American spirit to the high-performance line.

Gigi Hadid opened the show in a neckerchief and a fringed jacket, evoking an après-ski Temple Grandin of sorts, and setting the tone for a procession of models—many in plaid and checkered shirt-jackets—who navigated a snow-covered piste cut with moguls. Western references ran throughout the lineup, from wide-brimmed Stetson-esque hats—by now as common in Aspen as ski helmets—to cowboy-inspired Moon Boots, part of Moncler’s ongoing collaboration with the footwear brand. The Aspen leaf appeared as a recurring motif in prints and laser-cut embellishments, while an illustrated map of the town, complete with wildlife, was splashed across blanket capes and foulard scarves.

Courtesy of Moncler

The nods were not purely aesthetic. Aspen’s history—first as a 19th-century mining town, later as a midcentury ski mecca for artists, athletes, and Hollywood icons—runs parallel to Moncler’s own origins. Founded in Monestier-de-Clermont, the brand began outfitting mountain workers and explorers in 1952, a point of overlap that links its utilitarian-to-luxury evolution with that of the Colorado town.

About 400 guests—including Jennie Kim, suited up in Moncler Grenoble’s proprietary technical denim, alongside Adrien Brody, Penn Badgley, Emily Ratajkowski, and Tessa Thompson—arrived by snowmobile, winding through the trails surrounding the T-Lazy-7 Ranch before taking heated seats in an outdoor amphitheater built especially for the show.

Jennie Kim The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The presentation capped an activity-filled long weekend timed to another milestone for the brand: the opening of Moncler Grenoble’s Aspen store, its first U.S. flagship and only the second worldwide (the other is in St. Moritz). Earlier in the day, the new space became a steady gathering point for clients, editors, and VIPs; longtime Aspen local Kevin Costner was among those spotted browsing ahead of the evening’s events.

The evening ended with an after-party soundtracked by a live bluegrass band. As they played John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” guests sang along—a fittingly warm welcome for Moncler Grenoble’s new country home.

Courtesy of Moncler

Courtesy of Moncler

Courtesy of Moncler

Courtesy of Moncler

Courtesy of Moncler

Courtesy of Moncler

Courtesy of Moncler

Courtesy of Moncler