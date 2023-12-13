ADD TO CART

The Most Luxurious Gifts Under $100

From La Mer lip balm to Hermès blotting papers.

by Tyler VanVranken and Andrea Whittle
Collage by Ashley Peña
Let’s be real. We can’t splurge on every person on our holiday gift lists. But there’s nothing like seeing the delight in someone’s eyes as they spy a little orange box with their name on it under the tree, or unwrap a lapis lazuli-hued skincare bottle with a coppery cap. Little luxuries are a true joy to give and to get—and they might feel even better when they cost less than $100. With only a few weeks left until Christmas, the time has come to wrap up (and start wrapping) your holiday shopping. Scroll through to get inspired with fabulous, last-minute gifts from some of our favorite brands, all for $95 or less.

Magic Wand

This eye-catching tube will never get lost at the bottom of a purse.

BYREDO Mascara Volume – Astronomical
$45
SSENSE

Candle Care

A chic tool for putting out flames in style.

Maison Margiela Candle Snuffer
$45
SSENSE

To the Point

A trio of stylish pencils for the journaler, the sketcher or the to-do lister.

Thom Browne Yellow RWB 4-Bar Pencil Set
$21
SSENSE

Tea for Two

An elegant way to caffeinate.

Ann Demeulemeester Off-White & Black Serax Edition DÉ Mug Set
$55
SSENSE

Dish it Out

This tiny plate could be used to hold jewelry, olives, matchbooks, cotton rounds—or serve as a saucer for a small potted plant.

Ginori 1735 Pink Oriente Italiano Espresso Saucer
$85
SSENSE

Scent Sampler

A perfect gift for indecisive perfume connoisseurs or frequent travelers.

Acqua Di Parma Selection Set
$45
SSENSE

Lip Service

The most luxurious lip balm ever made. Perfect for keeping on a bedside table as a nightly indulgence.

La Mer Lip Balm
$80
Neiman Marcus

Heaven Scent

Fabulously fragranced body oil adds a luxe touch to a bubble bath or a pre-party beauty ritual.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Scented Body Oil
$95
Neiman Marcus

Old World Elegance

For the friend who loves scouring the local antique market.

Gohar World Dessert Coupe
$88
Coming Soon

Salad Days

A keepsake bottle they’ll want to display long after the last drop.

Frantoio Galantino Extra Virgin Olive Oil in Ceramic Bottle
$52
Bergdorf Goodman

Soft Power

For keeping hands hydrated and smooth on cold winter days.

The Hand Treatment
$55
Augustinus Bader

Form and Function

By far the chicest way to deal with the inconvenience of a too-shiny forehead.

Plein Air Blotting Papers
$49
Hermès

Eternal Flame

An intoxicating scent in a keep-forever ceramic container.

Ambre Nuit Candle
$95
Dior

Best Foot Forward

Socks are a classic, foolproof gift. Why not go for a memorable pair?

Seed Stitch Socks
$60
Issey Miyake

Mirror, Mirror

This double-sided compact is guaranteed to thrill makeup-obsessed tweens and perfectly done-up aunts alike.

Miroir Double Facettes
$45
Chanel

Red Alert

A timeless shade of matte lipstick for the most fabulous person on your list.

Burberry Kisses Matte Lipstick
$45
Burberry

Glimmer and Gloss

For those who prefer a more minimal makeup look, a touch of gloss is always appreciated.

Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick (Holiday 2023 Edition)
$39
Yves Saint Laurent

Sound and Vision

An eye-catching way to sport their most-used tech accessory.

JW Anderson Pink Leather Strap Airpods Case
$94
SSENSE

Fresh and Clean

Upgrade the hand washing ritual with this refreshing, exfoliating soap-on-a-rope.

Tomato Leaves Bar Soap
$60
Loewe