The Most Luxurious Gifts Under $100

Let’s be real. We can’t splurge on every person on our holiday gift lists. But there’s nothing like seeing the delight in someone’s eyes as they spy a little orange box with their name on it under the tree, or unwrap a lapis lazuli-hued skincare bottle with a coppery cap. Little luxuries are a true joy to give and to get—and they might feel even better when they cost less than $100. With only a few weeks left until Christmas, the time has come to wrap up (and start wrapping) your holiday shopping. Scroll through to get inspired with fabulous, last-minute gifts from some of our favorite brands, all for $95 or less.

Magic Wand

This eye-catching tube will never get lost at the bottom of a purse.

Candle Care

A chic tool for putting out flames in style.

To the Point

A trio of stylish pencils for the journaler, the sketcher or the to-do lister.

Tea for Two

An elegant way to caffeinate.

Dish it Out

This tiny plate could be used to hold jewelry, olives, matchbooks, cotton rounds—or serve as a saucer for a small potted plant.

Scent Sampler

A perfect gift for indecisive perfume connoisseurs or frequent travelers.

Lip Service

The most luxurious lip balm ever made. Perfect for keeping on a bedside table as a nightly indulgence.

Heaven Scent

Fabulously fragranced body oil adds a luxe touch to a bubble bath or a pre-party beauty ritual.

Old World Elegance

For the friend who loves scouring the local antique market.

Salad Days

A keepsake bottle they’ll want to display long after the last drop.

Soft Power

For keeping hands hydrated and smooth on cold winter days.

Form and Function

By far the chicest way to deal with the inconvenience of a too-shiny forehead.

Eternal Flame

An intoxicating scent in a keep-forever ceramic container.

Best Foot Forward

Socks are a classic, foolproof gift. Why not go for a memorable pair?

Mirror, Mirror

This double-sided compact is guaranteed to thrill makeup-obsessed tweens and perfectly done-up aunts alike.

Red Alert

A timeless shade of matte lipstick for the most fabulous person on your list.

Glimmer and Gloss

For those who prefer a more minimal makeup look, a touch of gloss is always appreciated.

Sound and Vision

An eye-catching way to sport their most-used tech accessory.

Fresh and Clean

Upgrade the hand washing ritual with this refreshing, exfoliating soap-on-a-rope.