Choosing between two bags is, for most, a careful decision. For Myha’la, it’s not a decision at all. Why not wear both?

While out in New York yesterday wearing a vintage Tom Ford–era Gucci coat, something that’s already a statement in its own right, the actor doubled down on accessories. The coat itself set the tone. From Ford’s fall 2003 show for Gucci, the jacket features a leather body with dramatic fox fur sleeves. Silver buckles and hardware added to the edge.

Upping the vintage bonafides of Myha'la’s look even further was her first bag of the afternoon: an archival butter yellow Fendi baguette. The purse’s brown polka dot detailing tied in the color palette of her jacket, while the body matched her iridescent sneakers. The actor finished the look with low-rise bootcut jeans, that looked straight out of 2006, and a pair of squared sunglasses.

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For her second go-around in the jacket, Myha'la swapped her Fendi for a just-released keepall. She toted the Valentino Garavani Panthea shoulder bag, a new accessory that debuted as part of Alessandro Michele’s fall 2025 collection for the brand. Designed with a dual chain and fabric strap, the bag has a chevron patchwork motif in lambskin leather and enameled panther heads.

Aside from switching her yellow shoes for black heels, a choice that coordinated well with her Valentino Garavani grail, she kept the rest of the outfit the same.

Getting dressed presents a myriad of choices. But rather than overthinking each one—the silhouette, the layers, the add-ons!—Myha’la kept the foundation of her outfit consistent, while letting a simple bag switch do the work.