Naomi Campbell came bearing gifts—and wearing high fashion—to meet with Pope Leo XIV today.

The supermodel took part in the pontiff’s weekly general audience and greeted the pope in a head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana set. She wore a double-breasted suit coat—styled with a crisp Oxford shirt underneath—and a modest below-the-knee wool skirt. Of course, Campbell mixed in some fashion elements. Campbell’s skirt, worn with sheer tights and sling-backs, featured a leopard lining that poked out at the back. She also wore a black lace Catholic Mantilla Veil, rosary beads, and a cross necklace.

According to reports, Campbell gifted the religious leader a copy of La Via Delle Spezie. The book, which loosely translates to “The Spice Route,” offers an overview of the role spices have played throughout history.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Campbell was joined at the general audience by several guests, including the Argentine filmmaker Fernando Sulichin.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

In June, Campbell traveled to Rome to pay her respects to Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88. “Couldn’t be in Rome without paying my respects to Pope Francis,” she wrote on Instagram. “A moment of deep gratitude before departing. You are so missed. Heartfelt, reverent, and full of longing.” Campbell was raised in a Jehovah’s Witness household, but no longer practices the religion. Over the years, she’s shared her visits to Catholic, Islamic, and Jewish holy sites on Instagram.

Leo XIV is the first pope born in the United States and has taken a decidedly modern approach to his papacy. It’s something that’s sure to continue this weekend for the Roman Catholic Church Jubilee celebration. Leo is due to host dozens of actors and directors at the “World of Cinema” gathering, including Cate Blanchett, Adam Scott, Chris Pine, Viggo Mortensen, Alison Brie and Dave Franco, Judd Apatow, Spike Lee, George Miller, and Gus Van Sant.