While Naomi Campbell may have graced the Cannes red carpet three times in the past week, the real main event for the legendary supermodel’s months must have been her own lavish 53rd birthday celebration. Amidst a busy night of premieres and events, Campbell’s star power drew some of the biggest names in fashion, sports, and philanthropy.

The night was hosted by Hugo Boss and its CEO Daniel Grieder (Campbell also happens to be an ambassador for the brand). And the supermodel certainly knows how to throw a party—in addition to the enviable guest list, she had a sleek outfit change midway through and two separate events.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS

The evening kicked off with an intimate dinner attended by Campbell’s colleagues, industry insiders, and friends like Riccardo Tisci, Irina Shayk, Edward Enninful, Colin Kaepernick, and Helena Christensen, among others. The glitzy crew then made their way to an after party at a nearby private villa to finish off the night.

Campbell’s outfit of choice for her birthday celebration was a striking gold Hugo Boss gown. The floor-length ensemble was accented by all-over embroidery and a dramatic feather train. She accessorized the look with extravagant Chopard jewelry (she also wore pieces from them on the red carpet).

Neelam Gill, Riccardo Tisci, Helena Christensen, Naomi Campbell, Edward Enninful, Afef Jnifen, Irina Shayk, and Stella Maxwell David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS

While her first look was certainly eye-catching, Campbell’s later outfit change was more toned down—she opted for a simple white halter column dress to round out the celebration-filled evening.

It has been a busy week for Campbell. While in town, she attended premieres for Jeanne du Barry, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Little Girl Blue. She of course had some major style moments in Chanel, Valentino, and Celine.