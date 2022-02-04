Naomi Forever

Naomi Campbell wears an Alexander McQueen jacket; Rodarte bodysuit.

Prada skirt; Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood earrings; stylist’s own shirts, tie, and headscarf. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress; Tiffany & Co. earrings and bracelet. INFO 1/2

Giorgio Armani top, skirt, and necklace; By Far shoes. Alaïa vest and hooded bodysuit; Malcriada belt; stylist’s own headscarf. INFO 1/2

Noir Kei Ninomiya top and coat; Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini catsuit.

Bottega Veneta dress; Missoni bikini. Loewe trenchcoat; Miu Miu top and miniskirt; Tiffany & Co. necklace and bracelet; Malcriada belt; Marine Serre boots; stylist’s own cap. INFO 1/2

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket and skirt; Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood earrings; Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini catsuit.

Halpern orb dress; stylist’s own tights. INFO 1/2

Schiaparelli swimsuit; Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini catsuit; Simone Rocha shoes.

Creative direction: Raw Materials. Hair by Jawara for Dyson and Fekkai at Art Partner; makeup by Chiao Li Hsu for MAC Cosmetics; manicure by Michelle Class for Sally Hansen at LMC Worldwide. Model: Naomi Campbell at Models One. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting. Set design by Ibby Njoya at New School. Produced by Holmes Production; photo assistants: Felix TW, Benjamin Butcher, Valdrin Rexhepi; digital technician: Paul Allister at DTouch; retouching: Paul Wilde at DTouch; fashion assistants: Felix Paradza, Mark Mutyambizi, Cari Lima; hair assistant: Muriel Cole; makeup assistants: Chie Fujimoto, Eddy Liu; set assistants: Axel Drury, Sam Edyn, King James Owusu, David Murray