Naomi Watts stars in a new film called The Friend, but she brought along a very special family member to its premiere last night. The actress was joined her 17-year-old son Sasha Schreiber on the New York Film Festival red carpet. Naomi and Sasha matched in all-black looks, with the actress opting for a va-va-voom Schiaparelli number. Her dress featured a sheer corset bodice and a sculptural puff skirt. Sasha, towering above his mother on the red carpet, chose a black blazer, tee, and boots.

The red carpet outing was a rare appearance for Sasha who is Naomi’s oldest child from her previous relationship with Liv Schreiber. Naomi also shares daughter Kai, 15, with the actor who she separated from in 2016 after 11 years together.

Naomi, who married Billy Crudup in a courthouse ceremony last year, and Liv first started dating in 2005 after meeting at the Met Gala. The couple’s split over a decade later came as a major surprise to the public, but they have remained on good terms in the time since. Naomi and Billy started dating in 2017 after co-starring in Netflix’s Gypsy. They celebrated their second wedding anniversary in Mexico City this summer.

“We’re doing things very differently. I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” Naomi said of her and Liv’s co-parenting dynamic in a 2019 interview. “We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

Naomi also opened up about the difficulty she had in conceiving Sasha who she gave birth to in 2007. “I knew that there are changes to the body around the age of 35,” she said in 2022, adding “I didn't know that it was a really late time to start thinking about getting pregnant.” The actress continued, “For whatever reason, there's still a societal stigma around not conceiving naturally. So that kicked off a whole world of secrecy and shame, and I started looking into other possible alternative routes I could take.”