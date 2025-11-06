Nara & Lucky Blue Smith Made Their Skims Holiday Campaign From Scratch

Nara Smith knows that the best things in life are made from scratch—even the new Skims Holiday Campaign. Shot by photographer Cass Bird, the TikTok sensation stars alongside her model husband Lucky Blue Smith and three of their four children, daughters Rumble Honey and Whimsy Lou, and son Slim Easy.

In the campaign, the Smiths cozy up in the Kim Kardashian co-founded brand’s holiday offerings: button-up sets in nostalgic prints, festive plaid pajamas, and even a onesie for the little ones. The loungewear is a far cry from elaborate designer looks that Nara wears to cook for her over 12 million TikTok followers, but more in line with what she and her family tend to prefer for the holidays. “I love a fancy dress,” she tells W over Zoom. “But I also love a pajama set, there's nothing more luxurious. A big Christmas thing for us is matching pajamas.”

This year, the holidays feel extra special for the couple. They recently welcomed their fourth child together, a baby girl named Fawnie Golden (they settled on the name over options like Denim, Ruffle, and Dainty) and finished renovations on a new home in Connecticut. Below, W caught up with the couple ahead of the holidays to talk all things Skims, family traditions, and what they’re planning to make from scratch this season.

How did the campaign come about?

Nara: I've always wanted to work with Skims. I wear Skims a lot, and so does Lucky. So it felt like an organic partnership.

Lucky: Since Skims started, Nara and I have always said ‘Oh, it'd be fun to do a shoot with them.’ And then to do it as a family was even better.

Courtesy of Skims

You’ve fronted plenty of campaigns— solo and alongside each other—but this is one of the first times your kids have joined you on set. What was the experience like?

Nara: They got really excited when we told them. Rumble is just a girl’s girl, so she was in hair and makeup even though you wouldn't see her face. But she got so excited about it. Just having them there and having them see what we do, they loved it and kept talking about it.

Lucky: It was interesting because this is our world that we’re bringing them into. We’ve shot with Rumble years ago, but she was a baby. This was the first time bringing all the kids [and] them being a little older.

Did you give them any modeling tips?

Lucky: It was hectic trying to get them to focus because they are kids and they wanna run around. But then they were also calm in some situations. Shooting with our kids, we don't wanna show their faces. That's where it's the hardest because you'll be set up in a great shot, but then one of the kids would look at the camera.

Nara: And it's three to wrangle, so it's not just one. And you have to make sure that they're turned a specific way.

Lucky: I didn’t give them any pointers or anything like that. Rumble is funny because she'll wanna pose for the camera, and it’s like, ‘no, no honey look this way.’

There have been so many star-studded Skims campaigns over the years. Do you have a favorite?

Nara: Skims is really good [with] the talent that they bring on, it just makes sense for the cultural zeitgeist. The Teyana Taylor one, I absolutely loved. Lana Del Rey was iconic.

In the campaign, you’re wearing pajamas. During the holidays, do you spend more time in loungewear or something fancier?

Lucky: Shooting a campaign in pajamas was amazing, because usually I’m in suits. As far as the holidays, we have a good mix. Nara loves to put some dresses on.

Courtesy of Skims

You recently welcomed your fourth child together, Fawnie Golden. Now that she’s here, what will the holidays look like this year?

Nara: There's a few German traditions that I'm looking forward to now that we've moved into our house. There's this one on the 6th of December where you put out your shoes and they get filled with candy. And decorating, which I’ve never really done, we’re gonna do this year.

Lucky: With the new baby, it's not gonna be too different because we've had many Christmases in the past that we've had a newborn. It’s just gonna be louder and more hectic, but that's what holidays are all about.

Nara, your cooking videos have developed such a following on the Internet. What’re you planning to whip up from scratch for the holidays?

Nara: I'm gonna be cooking a lot of German holiday dishes. I wanna tap into nostalgic treats that Lucky likes eating. His mom does all these Christmas little treats, so I'm gonna be making those from scratch, which is definitely gonna be a project. I also wanna have some meals that aren't as elaborate to teach people easier things as well.

But honestly, I never really pre-plan my videos. It just happens in the moment. I'm like, ‘oh, let's do this.’ So stay tuned.

Lucky: Nara’s funny because she won't plan but all of a sudden she'll get an idea and wanna cook this whole thing. She'll just get in the kitchen, whip it up, and it's the best meal you've ever had.

Lucky, are you and the kids helping?

Lucky: I let her do her thing. There's been a few times where I've attempted to make a meal for her or help and I'm just not doing it in the right way or it turned out really burned and the fire alarm started going off.

Nara: But you’re good at baking and you like doing your little treats. Lucky's actually the person that does it in our house.

Who’s the better gift-giver?

Nara: Neither.

Lucky: We’re so bad at giving gifts. Once you have kids, the focus kind of shifts to them. At least for us it does. We've definitely given each other some cool things in the past.

Nara: For our first Christmas together, Lucky gave me this special gold diamond necklace that I have since lost, which is devastating, but that's okay. There's not a set time for us to give gifts, we do it randomly throughout the year. If he mentions something, I'll get it for him and vice versa. So it's not Christmas is rolling around, let's do gifts.

Courtesy of Skims

Who’s more likely to go overboard with decorations?

Nara: Lucky's mom is so good at decorating for holidays. She has like 10 huge bins of Christmas decorations. So he grew up with a well decorated house. I grew up the opposite. My parents did the tree and the presents and that's it. Lucky will give me pointers and I'm gonna execute. Right?

Lucky: Yeah.

Out of your children, who’s the first to sneak a peek at presents?

Nara: Rumble.

Lucky: Yeah, Rumble’s the most excited and Slim as well. [Rumble] will egg them on for sure. They're already starting to talk about, ‘oh, can I get this for Christmas?’ It's like, it hasn't even hit December 1st, so let's please get through Thanksgiving. [Rumble] wanted to write her Santa list the other day. She was like, ‘can we send it off?’ I'm like, ‘it's a little early.’