Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer burst onto the Hollywood scene as Nancy Wheeler and never looked back. Since then, the actor has carved out a red carpet identity that favors romantic silhouettes with nostalgic twists. Whether she’s in a sequined Dior mini dress or a Boho frock by Valentino, Dyer never backs down from a bold hue on the red carpet. She’s also not afraid to experiment in the beauty department, whether that’s a swash of neon eye shadow or a new cut and color. She’s up for anything. Well, just as long as its not too reminescent of the very ‘80s perm she had to wear on Stranger Things.

Here, take in Dyer’s best red carpet fashion. With looks like these, it’s no wonder she’s become something of a regular at fashion weeks across the globe.

2025: Stranger Things Season Five London Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images For the final Stranger Things premie, Dyer chose an embellished Valentino dress by Alessandro Michele.

2025: Stranger Things Season Five World Premiere Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor matched her red Vivienne Westwood dress to a coordinating lip and sandals.

2023: Paris Fashion Week Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The star channeled the Boho aesthetic at Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show.

2022: Stranger Things Season Four L.A. Screening Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She wore a monochrome skirt suit to Netflix event in 2022.

2022: Stranger Things Season Four Madrid Premiere Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dyer wore a prom-style blue dress to the Madrid premiere of Stranger Things season four.

2020: SAG Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dyer went for gold metallics, courtesy of Saint Laurent, at the 2020 SAG Awards.

2019: Stranger Things Season Three Premiere Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dyer’s Stranger Things season three premiere dress by Dior exploded with color and sequins.

2018: SAG Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images In a billowing Dior gown with an astrology-themed print, Dyer was hard to miss on the 2018 SAG Awards red carpet.

2018: Emmy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The 2018 Emmys called for this bombshell dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

2017: Stranger Things Season Two Premiere Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Stranger Things season two premiere, Dyer endorsed the sheer trend in a frilly bridal white look.

2017: SAG Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images At the 2017 SAG Awards, Dyer hit the red carpet in a striking body-con dress with 3D florals placed along the neckline.

2017: Emmy Awards John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Dyer embraced bold color and an even bolder silhouette at the 2017 Emmys in this emerald green gown by Vera Wang.