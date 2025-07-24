Natasha Lyonne Puts a Cool Girl Twist on the (Half) Naked Dress

For Natasha Lyonne, naked dressing is best when embellished. At the premiere of The Bad Guys 2 last night in Los Angeles, the actor brought a blinged-out approach to a classic nude illusion.

The actor, styled by Brad Goreski, slipped into a spliced ensemble from Stella McCartney’s fall 2025 collection. Up top, Lyonne’s dress featured tons of bling overlayed on top of a stretch nude bodice. Down below, it moved into an ankle-length silk skirt that sat loosely on Lyonne’s hips. It was a bit like Bob Mackie meets downtown fancy.

Those hesitant to fully embrace naked dressing can take a cue from Lyonne’s look last night—rather than covering her entire body in sheer fabric, she opted for a more sensible approach in the form of a skin-toned top half adorned with rows of dazzling crystals, followed by a modest draped skirt. The result? A perfect mesh between risqué and refined.

Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images

To finish, Lyonne wore layers of bold cocktail rails, a black and silver cuff, and metallic stilettos. She parted her signature fiery hair to the side, styling it in a side-swept ‘do with curls.

Lyonne has always taken big swings when it comes to red carpet dressing, but her recent appearances on the step and repeat have been all about similar approaches to the art of naked style. On Monday, the actor attended The Fantastic Four: First Steps premiere in a floor-length LaQuan Smith design. Like her Stella McCartney look, the dress mixed sheer and opaque sensibilities, with a printed bustier that transitioned into a fishnet skirt with bold, sparkling embellishments.

In Lyonne’s world, sheer dressing doesn’t have to compromise on modesty—or bling, for that matter.