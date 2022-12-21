16 Flawless New Year’s Eve Outfits

Whether your New Year’s Eve plans involve hitting the club until dawn or hitting the pillow at 12:01 A.M., a fabulous outfit is a must. Is there a better excuse to take things up a notch than celebrating the kickoff to a brand new year? Right now, with Christmas around the corner and invites for the 31st rolling in, we’re eyeing looks that bring plenty of drama: shimmering golden sheaths, major fringe moments, feathered trims, ’80s-inspired bows and ruffles, and lots and lots of sequins. We hope you find plenty inspiration for your own celebration.