ALL THAT GLITTERS

16 Flawless New Year’s Eve Outfits

Slinky, glittery, ruffled or feather-trimmed—the best New Year’s Eve looks bring the drama.

by Allia Alliata Di Montereale
Gisele wearing a sparkly party dress and Louboutins, holding a glass of red wine.
Gisele photographed by Juergen Teller, styled by Jane How.
Whether your New Year’s Eve plans involve hitting the club until dawn or hitting the pillow at 12:01 A.M., a fabulous outfit is a must. Is there a better excuse to take things up a notch than celebrating the kickoff to a brand new year? Right now, with Christmas around the corner and invites for the 31st rolling in, we’re eyeing looks that bring plenty of drama: shimmering golden sheaths, major fringe moments, feathered trims, ’80s-inspired bows and ruffles, and lots and lots of sequins. We hope you find plenty inspiration for your own celebration.

Proenza Schouler Sequin Knit Dress
$1,790
Proenza Schouler

This sequin knit dress with a crossover back can be amped up with major heels or paired with strappy sandals for an easy-going evening look. The ideal combination of comfort and elegance.

The Vampire's Wife Mini Dress
$838
Moda Operandi

The voluminous satin sleeves and ruffled cuffs gives this dress a flirtatious touch. Pair it with textured tights to give it some extra flair.

Vintage Strapless Woven Dress
$1,898
Desert Vintage

I love this 1970s hand woven evening dress. The flattering strapless cut and long fringe detailing will move flawlessly on the dance floor.

JW Anderson Asymmetric Sequined Mini Dress
$514
Matchesfashion

My favorite part about this dress is the the asymmetrical draped hem. Accompanied by the sequin-embellished top, it's a fresh take on the black mini dress.

Coperni Appliquéd Metallic Fil Coupé Voile Dress
$1,280
Net-a-Porter

Try an all metallic look with a matching bag and shoes. Perfect for a cocktail party.

Batsheva Taffeta Midi Dress
$387.73
Net-a-Oorter

I always turn to Batsheva when I’m in the mood for a vintage inspired look. This polka-dotted piece will make you feel like you’re attending a 1950s dinner party in the best way.

Sportmax Silver-Tone Vischio Maille Dress
$1,053
Ssense

Keep it low-key and fun in this silver strapless crystal-cut dress. Pair it with with natural make up and simple heels for a minimalist look.

ESCVDO Pirka Crochet Midi Dress
$238
Farfetch

I’m a believer in wearing crochet year-round. This midi is beautifully hand-woven in Peru, and the slim fit and open back make for a very flattering silhouette.

Dodo Bar Or Sequined Shirt Dress
$900
Mytheresa

A disco-inspired look is always a fun way to ring in the new year.

Rotate Birger Christensen Midi Dress
$424.26
Net-a-Porter

The shine of this paillette-embellished tulle midi dress will make you feel ready for any occasion.

Vintage Saint Laurent 1970 Haute Couture Velvet Ostrich Trim Ensemble
€2,800
Re-SEE

Looking for a special look that you’ll treasure forever? This vintage 1970s Yves Saint Laurent Couture ensemble is perfect for you. Wear the pieces together or separately.

Collina Strada Pink Paris Minidress
$375
Ssense

Keep it playful with this pink ruffled hem dress. Not your hue? It also comes in baby blue!

Christopher Kane Belted Metallic Trench Coat
$2,950
Net-a-Porter

Stay warm and make a statement. Wear this fabulous coat over any simple outfit to turn it into a more lively look.

Maximillian David Black Viscose Dress
$698
Ssense

A little black dress with a lot of attitude.

Molly Goddard Pink Caerys Minidress
$460
Ssense

Feeling bold? Go for bright pink with a lot of volume.

Annie's Ibiza X Clio Peppiatt Beaded Dress
$1,795

The pattern on this hand-embroidered and beaded dress is inspired by Victorian fairytale illustrations, giving it a whimsical, romantic look.